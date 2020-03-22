ACID TEST FOR ‘GRAVY TRAIN FIRST’ MUHYIDDIN CABINET: DISTRIBUTE FOR FREE 10 MILLION FACE MASKS FROM CHINA VIA ALL MPs, NOT SELL THEM TO THE PEOPLE AT 150% PRICE HIKE – KIT SIANG URGES ‘GREEDY’ COUP GOVT
KUALA LUMPUR— DAP’s Lim Kit Siang has urged Putrajaya today to distribute the 10 million face masks imported from China to the public for free, after first giving priority to the frontliners.
The Iskandar Puteri MP said the war against Covid-19 virus must be a time to treat all Malaysians as one — regardless of ethnicity, religion, region or politics.
“With the free distribution of the 10 million face masks to Malaysians, incidents where members of the public are turned away from government departments because they do not have face masks should not happen again,” he added.
Fadillah said that the government will set up a committee which consists of the Finance Ministry, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs and Transport Ministry to fix the price mechanism of the masks when it is supplied to the public.
He said that the decision to import the mask from China was made during the National Security Council meeting on Friday, which was chaired by the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and attended by the Cabinet Ministers as well as all mentris besar and chief ministers from their respective states.
