‘IT WAS EXCRUCIATING, IT’S NOT LIKE NORMAL FLU’: WHAT IS HAVING COVID-19 LIKE – PATIENT SHARES HIS SUFFERING ON VIDEO

PETALING JAYA: Four additional deaths from by the Covid-19 virus have been reported, bringing it to a total of eight fatalities as of 6.30pm on Saturday (March 21), says Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pic).

In a statement on Saturday the Health director-general said the fifth death involved a 79-year-old woman who passed away on March 18 after she was warded at the Borneo Medical Centre on March 16 following fever and coughing for five days.

The sixth death, who is the 40-year-old daughter of the fifth victim, was initially warded at the Sarawak General Hospital on March 18 after suffering from fever and cough since March 7. She succumbed to the illness on March 21.

The seventh death involved a 57-year-old Malaysian who has a history of travel to Vietnam and contact with a patient positive with Covid-19 from the tabligh cluster.

He was warded at Hospital Kuala Lumpur on March 18 after suffering from fever, cough and sore throat for a week, before breathing his last on March 21.

The eighth death involved a 69-year-old from the tabligh cluster, who was warded at Hospital tumpat on March 16 and transferred to Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II on March 18 after suffering from fever since March 12.

He finally succumbed to Covid-19 on March 21 after his health conditions deteriorated.

As of March 21, another 153 new Covid-19 cases were reported, bringing it to a total of 1,183 cases and eight deaths as of Saturday (March 21) evening.

ANN