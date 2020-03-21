FEAR & TREPIDATION IN MALAYSIA – AS COVID-19 SPIRALS WITHOUT ABATEMENT IN SIGHT – AND NEW COUP GOVT ORDERS THE ARMY TO CLAMP DOWN ON PUBLIC MOVEMENT – TRIGGERING CONCERN THERE MIGHT BE HEAVY-HANDED VIOLENCE

THE Covid-19 death toll in Malaysia now stands at eight, on a day when 153 new cases were reported, spiking the total number to 1,183.

Barely hours after Sarawak announced two deaths in Kuching – making them victims number five and six, Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham announced two more.

The seventh victim is a 57-year-old local man who had travelled to Vietnam and had close contact with an infected person from the tabligh cluster.

He was admitted on March 18 and died at 3.22pm today in Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

The eighth case involved a 69-year-old Malaysian man from the tabligh cluster.

He was admitted to the Tumpat Hospital on March 16 and transferred to Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II, in Kota Baru two days later. He died at 4pm today.

Earlier, the Sarawak Disaster management committee announced the deaths of a 79-year-old woman and her 40-year-old daughter. Both were from Kuching.

The mother died at a private medical centre at 2am on March 18 while her daughter died at the Sarawak General Hospital today at 1pm.

Another family member who had tested positive for Covid-19 is still warded and is on life support at the Sarawak General Hospital.

The committee said there was a three-day delay in reporting the elder woman’s death as the private hospital where she was warded had to wait for test results.

Just before that, Noor Hisham in a press conference announced the death of the nation’s fourth victim – a 50-year-old man from the tabligh cluster who died at 1.30am today.

He was admitted to Malacca Hospital on March 12 after experiencing symptoms of severe acute respiratory failure.

Yesterday evening, the third victim who succumbed to Covid-19 was a 58-year-old man who had also attended the tabligh programme. He died in Tawau.

About 14,500 locals had attended the tabligh in a mosque in Sri Petaling on February 27, and authorities are urging those who have not undergone screening to come forward. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Defence forces chief denies army can beat up folks when enforcing MCO

THE Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) has denied a viral voice message that said its personnel are allowed to beat up members of the public while enforcing the movement-control order (MCO).

Defence Force chief Gen Affendi Buang strongly denied the voice message, which hinted that the army will use such force while helping the police enforce the order.

“The people are asked to stop spreading the message as it can lead to speculations and cause panic among society,” he said.

He said those who spread fake news could be charged in court under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Meanwhile, Affendi said the public should not worry about the presence of military personnel during the implementation of the MCO.

“This is the secondary duty of the military in times of peace, that is to help the local enforcement authorities in maintaining the country’s peace.

“The public must cooperate in adhering to the movement control order so efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 can be carried out as best as possible,” he said.

Yesterday, a 39-second voice recording alleged that army personnel will beat up members the public if they disobey the MCO went viral. – Bernama,

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / BERNAMA

.