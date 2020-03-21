LAUGHING STOCK – FOOLISHNESS KILLS IN CASE MUHYIDDIN & CO HAVEN’T REALIZED: EVEN HEALTH DG DISTANCES HIMSELF FROM MINISTER’S ‘WARM WATER’ RISKY ADVICE – WHILE PAKATAN OPENS THE DOOR FOR DZULKEFLY TO REPLACE BUNGLING ADHAM – ‘THIS IS THE TIME FOR GREATER PROFESSIONALISM, COMPETENCE & SERIOUSNESS’, SAYS KIT SIANG AMID INTENSIFYING COVID-19 CRISIS

Pakatan Harapan is is willing to consider if there is a request from the government for former health minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad to return to do national service to spearhead the war against Covid-19, said Lim Kit Siang.

The DAP veteran raised this after current Health Minister Dr Adham Baba courted flak for suggesting that drinking warm water could help fight the virus.

“This is time for greater professionalism, competence and seriousness to unite Malaysians in the war effort against the Covid-19 virus,” said Lim in a statement today.

In a stinging criticism of Adham, the Iskandar Puteri MP said Malaysia must go on the war footing against the virus and this is not the time for “jokers to take charge”.

Adham’s prescription drew censure from various quarters and was debunked by UK-based Malaysian surgeon Dr Amalina Bakri.

Prior to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin unveiling his cabinet line-up, there were calls, including from those in Umno, for him to retain Dzulkefly (above) as the health minister.

Among them was former Umno senator Khairul Azman Harun, who said Dzulkefly could have outperformed his predecessors if he had a longer stint in the position.

Prior to this, Dzulkefly did not shut the door on reassuming the post if it was truly intended to be national service but noted that the stakes were high for him.

Although he did not elaborate, it is believed that the Amanah central committee member was referring to the complexities involved in being part of an administration which Harapan denounced as a backdoor government.

Furthermore, Harapan leaders had also accused Muhyiddin and those responsible for the collapse of the coalition’s government last month as traitors.

As of noon today, Malaysia recorded a total of 1,183 Covid-19 cases. Four people have since succumbed to the illness.

The majority of the cases are linked to the tabligh gathering at a mosque in Kuala Lumpur last month, which was attended by more than 14,000 Malaysians and 2,000 foreigners.

Despite numerous appeals for the attendees to come forward, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri revealed that some 4,000 have not undergone health screening.

In a bid to curb the spread of the illness, the government also imposed a movement control order for two weeks.

Starting tomorrow, the army will be deployed to assist the police in ensuring the public abide by the restrictions.

Health DG distances MOH from ‘warm water’ treatment

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah appeared to distance the ministry from claims that Covid-19 could be prevented by drinking warm water.

Hisham (above) said the Health Ministry’s approach for patient treatment or management is rooted in evidence.

“Evidence-based medicine is one of our (Health Ministry’s) pillars in terms of embracing a practice before we can deal with any issues with regards to certain practices et cetera.

“In general […] our decision to treat and manage patients is based on science and data.

“We need to look into the research, and the date before we make any substantial claims,” he said at a press conference in Putrajaya today.

He said this when asked to comment on Health Minister Adham Baba’s claim that the Covid-19 infection could be prevented by drinking warm water.

“This virus doesn’t like high temperatures,” Adham (photo) had said on RTM’s Bicara Naratif programme on Thursday evening.

“The virus will be eliminated, eliminated, and end up in the stomach. If it ends up in the stomach, there is acid and they lose.

“The important thing is to eliminate the virus from the throat before it enters the lungs because it loves the lower respiratory tract,” he added.

Similar advice had already been debunked by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The minister’s advice was also debunked by Malaysian surgeon Dr Amalina Bakri, who said such claims were not “evidence-based”.

Respiratory tract vs digestive tract

Meanwhile, former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye joined the chorus in setting the record straight.

He explained that the digestive and respiratory tracts were two different systems.

“The respiratory tract and the digestive system are two different tracts even though they share a common area in the throat […]

“Covid-19 is an infection of the respiratory tract, specifically the deeper respiratory tract. For infected patients, the virus will primarily be in the respiratory tracts and not in the throat.

“Even though hot temperatures and hot water can kill the virus, you would actually need to pour hot water into your lungs and this will flood the lungs and kill the patient before the virus dies,” he said.

“Drinking warm water is not an effective way to treat or prevent the Covid-19 virus,” Lee stressed.

MKINI

