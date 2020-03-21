COVID-19 BLOWS EVER CLOSER TO HOME: 3 HIGH-PROFILE MEMBERS OF PJ CHURCH TEST POSITIVE – EVEN AS MANY MALAYSIANS CONTINUE TO STROLL AROUND WHILE THE MARKETS, BOTH WET & DRY, ARE AS BUSY AS EVER
PETALING JAYA: Three members of the Damansara Utama Methodist Church (DUMC) have been tested positive for Covid-19.
The three are Datin Doris Ho, the wife of Pastor Datuk Dr Daniel Ho, and two other members of a Bible study group.
According to a circular sent to members, the church had contacted all members of the group in Kuala Lumpur who were now monitoring themselves in self-quarantine and had also sent samples for testing.
It said the church, one of the largest in the country, is assisting the Health Ministry to trace those who might have come into contact with the trio recently.
“Mine came out negative whereas hers is positive. There are two others in DUMC who tested positive too.
“Many of you have expressed your kind thoughts, love, concern and prayers for us during this time from around the country and across the world,” he said in a message to the Christian community Friday night.
Located in Section 13 here, DUMC has about 5,000 worshipers weekly and over 300 study groups, also known as cell groups.
Other than the large 3,000-strong English-speaking congregation, there are also five other language congregations, namely Chinese, Bahasa Malaysia, Tamil, Myanmar and Nepalese.
In his message, Daniel said: “We are faced today with an unprecedented global challenge where not only many were infected by Covid-19, but also many have lost their loved ones and the numbers are still rising rapidly sadly.
“Many healthcare professionals in Malaysia and around the world are under enormous strain to cope with their massive tasks and responsibilities. Their family members have sacrificed and paid a high price too.
“Some of these have sadly even paid with their lives in performing their duties at the frontline. Governments, businesses and so many sectors of society are battling with this catastrophic disaster.
“The human and economic costs are already mind-boggling and it scares to think of the eventual outcome.
“We must continue to pray for good, and wise decisions and actions by those in charge and cooperation to be undertaken by all,” he said. -ANN
Many residents found strolling about while market is as busy as ever
SOME defiant Penangites are still coming out in droves even as dozens of city council enforcers and traffic wardens help to ensure the movement control order (MCO) is being obeyed in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.
The traffic around Ayer Itam market has been marked blood red on the Google Maps app in the early mornings since the order was given, forcing the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) to send a large team there.
Though people were allowed to step outside to buy food and necessities, hundreds have been going to Ayer Itam market each morning.
This has created crowds without practising social distancing and enforcers are forced to tell off some traders for selling things like flowers and clothing.
Mee goreng stall operator Abdul Jaffar Kalandar Mastan said he saw dozens of enforcement officers turn up to warn traders and the public of the risks of staying out and urged them to be indoors unless necessary.
“They told people not to sit together and asked stalls to move closer toward the shophouses.
“A flower stall was also told to close, ” he said when met at the market on Thursday.
An economy rice shop operator who wished to be known as Cheah said they were told to pull down one shutter.
“We only sell food and have a selection of dishes that people can ‘tapau’ (parcel). Once all the food is sold, we will also shut to follow the rules, ” she said.
MBPP released an eight-minute video on social media showing an enforcement truck at the Ayer Itam market using loudspeakers to tell people to stay home.
The video showed the area teeming with pedestrians and dozens of vehicles filling up the streets.
Crowds were also seen at the Mount Erskine market on Wednesday, when the temporary MCO came into force.
Consumers Association of Penang president Mohideen Abdul Kader issued a statement calling on Penangites to take the movement control order more seriously.
“We find people out and about as usual, going on strolls with their dogs and babies, and dining in for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
“Be responsible and stay home; only go out when necessary. Do not wait for the police to threaten you with detention and fines.
“If you see people hanging out where they should not be, educate them on the severity of this disease, even if they call you a kay poh chee (busybody) for doing so, ” he said.
ANN
