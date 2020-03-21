COVID-19 BLOWS EVER CLOSER TO HOME: 3 HIGH-PROFILE MEMBERS OF PJ CHURCH TEST POSITIVE – EVEN AS MANY MALAYSIANS CONTINUE TO STROLL AROUND WHILE THE MARKETS, BOTH WET & DRY, ARE AS BUSY AS EVER

PETALING JAYA: Three members of the Damansara Utama Methodist Church (DUMC) have been tested positive for Covid-19.

The three are Datin Doris Ho, the wife of Pastor Datuk Dr Daniel Ho, and two other members of a Bible study group.

According to a circular sent to members, the church had contacted all members of the group in Kuala Lumpur who were now monitoring themselves in self-quarantine and had also sent samples for testing.

It said the church, one of the largest in the country, is assisting the Health Ministry to trace those who might have come into contact with the trio recently.

Daniel said he and his wife were tested on Friday (March 20).

“Mine came out negative whereas hers is positive. There are two others in DUMC who tested positive too.

“Many of you have expressed your kind thoughts, love, concern and prayers for us during this time from around the country and across the world,” he said in a message to the Christian community Friday night.

Located in Section 13 here, DUMC has about 5,000 worshipers weekly and over 300 study groups, also known as cell groups.

Other than the large 3,000-strong English-speaking congregation, there are also five other language congregations, namely Chinese, Bahasa Malaysia, Tamil, Myanmar and Nepalese.

In his message, Daniel said: “We are faced today with an unprecedented global challenge where not only many were infected by Covid-19, but also many have lost their loved ones and the numbers are still rising rapidly sadly.

“Many healthcare professionals in Malaysia and around the world are under enormous strain to cope with their massive tasks and responsibilities. Their family members have sacrificed and paid a high price too.

“Some of these have sadly even paid with their lives in performing their duties at the frontline. Governments, businesses and so many sectors of society are battling with this catastrophic disaster.

“The human and economic costs are already mind-boggling and it scares to think of the eventual outcome.

“We must continue to pray for good, and wise decisions and actions by those in charge and cooperation to be undertaken by all,” he said. -ANN

