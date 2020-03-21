MAKING MONEY OR FIGHTING VIRUS? AFTER ANNOUNCING 150% PRICE HIKE, MUHYIDDIN CABINET NOW REVEALS GOVT TO IMPORT 10 MILLION FACE MASKS FROM CHINA

PETALING JAYA: Works Minister Fadillah Yusoff today said the government will import 10 million face masks from China in stages.

At a press conference, Fadillah, one of four senior ministers, said the face masks will be managed by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

“Priority will be given to front-liners, if there is excess, then it will be opened to the market. That, too, will be managed by Nadma which will work with Pharmaniaga,” he said after a meeting with ministers today.

Fadillah urged the people to declare if they have had close contact with those who tested positive for Covid-19 when they go for medical check-ups.

“If not, we are exposing our front-liners to Covid-19. We don’t want a situation where doctors and nurses cannot provide care because they have been infected,” he said, adding that police can take action against those who fail to declare.

On a separate matter, Fadillah said state governments have the power to decide on the operating hours of businesses during the movement control order (MCO).

It was previously reported that Pahang has limited the operating hours of businesses, including food and beverage outlets.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia is now 1,030 with three deaths recorded.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.