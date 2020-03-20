SACKED! BERSATU SEC-GEN WHO SUPPORTED MAHATHIR: COVID-19 CRISIS HEATING UP, NOT ABATING – ODDS ARE ‘LOCKDOWN’ WILL HAVE TO BE EXTENDED – YET MUHYIDDIN HAS TIME TO PLOT TO KEEP HIS GRIP ON HIS OWN PARTY

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin seems to be cleaning up in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

He appointed Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin as party secretary-general replacing Datuk Marzuki Yahya who was removed on Wednesday.

Marzuki’s termination letter has been circulating in WhatsApp groups. It was signed by Muhyiddin as the party president with no reason was stated.

The two-paragraph letter said the termination was done in accordance to clause 13.9 of the party’s constitution. It thanked him for his contributions and service during his tenure as the secretary-general.

It is understood that Hamzah, who is the home minister, received his appointment letter the same day.

Bersatu is currently split in two with chairman and former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad leading one faction and Muhyiddin commanding another.

The split came about when the when Dr Mahathir quit as the chairman in disagreement over the party’s decision to quit Pakatan Harapan. This also prompted Dr Mahathir to step down as prime minister.

This resulted in the collapsed of PH government.

Muhyiddin was appointed as the PM by the Yang diPerutan Agong who personally met with all MPs and heads of political parties from both sides of the political divide.

Dr Mahathir’s resignation was rejected by the party leadership. Marzuki made this announcement on February 25.

With the ongoing party election, Dr Mahathir retained his chairman’s post uncontested while Muhyiddin is defending the presidency against Dr Mahathir’s son, Datuk Seri Muhkriz Mahathir.

Muhyiddin is not expected to face many problems defending his presidency but he is not going to have a smooth ride so long as Dr Mahathir remains party chairman, given that the party’s constitution gives broad powers to the chairman in appointing key personnel to the party leadership line-up.

Dr Mahathir made Marzuki Bersatu’s secretary-general and a senator.

The current political scenario is Bersatu is considered rough as members scramble for positions. They see the party being strong in the present ruling government partnering Umno and PAS, the two largest Malay parties in the country.

Amidst fighting Covid-19, Muhyiddin is also riding roughly in the party. The scramble for positions will see whether he will stand on solid ground after party elections or if he has again to play second fiddle to Dr Mahathir. -MALAY MAIL

Bersatu sacks sec-gen Marzuki Yahya

MARZUKI Yahya today confirmed that he has been sacked as the Bersatu secretary-general.

He told The Malaysian Insight the termination letter, signed by party president Muhyiddin Yassin, was delivered to him yesterday.

“Yes, I received the letter yesterday,” he said.

A copy of the letter, dated March 18, 2020, has since gone viral.

The letter did not provide a reason for the sacking, but stated that it was in accordance with the party constitution.

On whether he accepted his sacking, Marzuki said he would first have to consult party chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said he did not know if Muhyiddin had referred the matter to Dr Mahathir before taking action.

“I am not sure if he has discussed this with party chairman Dr Mahathir as required in the party constitution.

“I will have to refer to the chairman first,” he said.

Marzuki is a known staunch supporter of party founder Dr Mahathir.

Muhyiddin pulled Bersatu out of the Pakatan Harapan coalition last month which led to the fall of the government which won federal power after the 2018 general election.

Muhyiddin was subsequently appointed prime minister by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after he reportedly showed he had majority support in parliament. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

MALAY MAIL / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.