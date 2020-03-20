USE COMMON SENSE, NOT SOLDIERS! CUCKOO OR NOT, MUHYIDDIN REGIME PRESSES ALL THE WRONG BUTTONS – BUT DON’T BLAME THE PEOPLE WHEN IT IS COMPLACENT MUHYIDDIN’S OWN FAULT FOR BEING TOO SLOW TO REACT & TOO BUSY PLAYING BACKDOOR POLITICS

THREE days into restricting movements across Malaysia and not doing a good job at it, the Muhyiddin Yassin administration plans to put boots on the ground to help the police control the situation.

This is all wrong and totally unnecessary.

The police only came in yesterday to enforce the movement control order (MCO), which runs from March 18 to 31, to break the rapid virulence of the SARS-CoV-2 that causes Covid-19.

The authorities say 60% have complied, but bringing in the army basically says the public does not respect the police or the government but will only bow down to soldiers. Really?

The police are already on the job, just as the medical services team has been since the disease appeared in Malaysia on January 24. What is required is simple – straight talk that this disease does not discriminate and kills.

The only one Malaysians trust is Health director-general Dr Noor HIsham Abdullah. The government ministers who have made television broadcasts, remarks and statements have proven to have bungled the messaging.

Bringing in the army does not make it any better. Malaysia has only ever needed them after the May 13 riots and as precautionary measures during the threat of Islamic State extremists’ bombings.

What we need more than ever is common sense.

The common sense that was lacking when the authorities ordered all universities and colleges to close without thinking there are students from all over Malaysia and the world who will have no place to go, or that some might bring back the virus to their loved ones back home.

The common sense that was lacking when asking people to apply for permits at police stations for interstate travel.

The common sense that was lacking when stopping people from picking up their relatives, who are doctors and nurses who have finished their shifts working their hearts and guts out to combat the contagion.

The common sense lacking among Malaysians who cannot even comprehend the seriousness of this outbreak that has killed more than 9,000 people worldwide and will kill more if the chain of transmission cannot be broken.

The MCO is simple. Stay at home. Stay healthy. And you have a lesser chance of ending up dead.

Malaysia already has two dead due to Covid-19. The numbers could rise and any one of us, including the policemen on the beat and the doctors and nurses, the lab technicians checking samples and the supermarkets and grocers’ staff and wet market hawkers, could die.

Please keep the soldiers in the barracks. They are our last line of defence if it all turns out into an apocalypse. Politicians who cannot think any better should just leave their posts and let the experts manage this crisis.

Let the police do their job to protect us. Let the medical staff do their job to save us. Politicians can do their job by staying out of it and making rash decisions.

Army to help enforce MCO from Sunday, says minister

A soldier saluting during the 62nd Merdeka Day parade in Putrajaya on August 30, last year. The army will be deployed to aid police during the movement control order from Sunday. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, March 20, 2020.

THE army will help the police enforce the movement control order (MCO) from Sunday, said Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The defence minister said the decision was made in a national emergency meeting this morning.He also urged Malaysians to comply with the order so that the government’s fight to curb the Covid-19 spread will be successful. “The army will be mobilised to help the police keep order and ensure Malaysians follow the MCO to stay home,” the senior minister said in Putrajaya today. Although the police have said there was an increase in compliance with the order, there were still isolated incidents of people refusing to follow instructions. “Parents were taking their children to the playground and some people were seen at restaurants. “Despite being told to disperse, they do not. If this persists, the police will have to use stricter measures, including detaining or charging them under the Police Act,” said Ismail. He added the police were empowered by the health minister under the Control of the Spread of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and Police Act 1967 to take action against those flouting the order. Ismail added that Health Minister Dr Adham Baba will issue a similar instruction to the army. “We are using an advisory approach to get people to stay home and not go out. But this will not be forever. Those who refuse to follow instructions can be fined RM1,000 or jailed for up to two years.” Meanwhile, Ismail said Putrajaya will issue letters to government staff who need to work during this period. “This will allow them to go to work (and show the letter) when the police stop them. The International Trade and Industry Ministry will do the same for private companies.” As of yesterday, police have staged roadblocks and inspected some 11,000 vehicles, Ismail said. So far, Malaysia has recorded 900 Covid-19 cases with two fatalities. Worldwide, there have been 242,300 infections with a death toll of 9,857. Putrajaya imposed a two-week movement control order in a bid to halt the spread of the deadly disease.

