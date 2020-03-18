NO WONDER NO INTEREST IN COVID-19 – MUHYIDDIN & GANG BUSY OUSTING MARA CHAIRMEN & DIRECTOR: WHO OF THEIR PROXIES WILL TAKE OVER THE JUICY SALARIES, ALLOWANCES & MOST ALL – THE AUTHORITY TO STRIKE CUSHY, SELF-BENEFITING DEALS

THE Perikatan Nasional government has ended the services of three chairmen and seven directors of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) and its subsidiaries effective today.

According to papers dated yesterday seen by The Malaysian Insight, Rural Development Minister Abdul Latiff Ahmad agreed to terminate the services of the political appointees.

“The decision was made at a cabinet meeting on March 11,” said the instruction, which was given to the director-general of Mara, as well as Kejora, Ketengah, Keda, Kesedar and Perda, which are agencies under the ministry.

Among those who will be replaced are Mara chairman Hasnita Hashim, and directors Jamelah Jamaluddin, Tengku Mahaleel Tengku Ariff, Nungsari Ahmad Radhi, Ameer Ali Mydin, Syed Tamim Ansari Syed Mohamed, Zakri Mohd Khir and Ahmad Baslan Che Kassim.

Also on the list are Mara Corporation Sdn Bhd chairman Akramshah Muammar Ubaidah Sanusi and Universiti Teknikal Mara Sdn Bhd chairman Professor Sukiman Sarmani.

Abdul Latiff, who quit Umno for Bersatu, replaces Rina Harun as head of the Rural Development Ministry. Rina now holds the women and family development portfolio.

