BOMBSHELL – CONFIDENCE FADES MUHYIDDIN REGIME CAN STOP COVID-19 FROM OVERTAKING THE COUNTRY – NOW ALL STATES GAZETTED AS ‘COVID-HIT’: WHAT THE HELL ARE MUHYIDDIN & HIS MINISTERS DOING? ONE NIGHT ‘NO BAN’, THE NEXT DAY ‘BAN AGAIN’ – GIVE COMPLETE INFO, STOP CONFUSING THE PEOPLE, ANWAR & AMANAH URGE ‘GREENHORN’ CABINET

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim has called on the government to channel “complete and not confusing information” to the media to lessen panic in relation to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, he said problems have arisen from poor coordination as well as the government’s machinery in channelling information.

“I urge the government to overcome this problem. The government should be more responsible and ethical at a time when we are facing such a crisis.

“The media should be the people’s main point of reference and the country should be given access accordingly,” he said.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday night announced there would be a movement control order in which Malaysians won’t be allowed to leave the country nor foreigners be allowed in, non-essential businesses and services must close and most importantly, a ban on public gatherings – beginning today until March 31.

While Muhyiddin’s order was well-received and hailed as decisive action on social media, it lacked details and its implementation quickly unravelled in the 24 hours after the announcement.

The lack of clear communication had led to more and even larger unintended gatherings – conditions that are suitable for the potential spread of Covid-19.

The National Security Council (NSC) only issued a “Frequently Asked Question (FAQ)” to clarify Muhyiddin’s speech 14 hours later, on Tuesday at 2.10pm. And that was the first of three different versions of FAQ issued throughout the day.

An update was issued at 4.10pm and another at 7.30pm. While some updates were understandably to provide clarification, others were complete reversal or change of positions from earlier versions.

The most controversial part of the NSC FAQ was the 17th question, where it asked all public and private university students to return home in the first version, only to say they have an option to stay on campus in the third version.

That had serious implications, as students had vacated their dormitories and headed to bus stations to return to their hometowns. By the time NSC changed its instruction at 7.30pm, it was too late.

Crowded scenes were seen at bus stations, particularly at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) in Bandar Tasik Selatan, Kuala Lumpur.

Medical and infectious disease experts observed the exodus from Klang Valley unfold with alarm.

“What apparently happened in TBS today (yesterday) is exactly what we didn’t want to happen.

“Mass gatherings at bus terminals and then folks going all over the country from the active Covid-19 area in the country. Are we potentially spreading it nationwide?” former Health Ministry deputy director-general Dr Christopher Lee said on Twitter. MKINI

‘Confusing instructions’ – Amanah Youth asks what PM and ministers doing Amanah’s youth wing is wondering what Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his ministers are doing, following confusing instructions as well as u-turns made in relation to the Covid-19 outbreak.