NOT EVEN ONE DAY BUT MUHYIDDIN’S ‘LOCKDOWN’ ALREADY GOING KAPUT – WITH ONE BLUNDER AFTER ANOTHER TRIGGERING MASS CONFUSION: INTERSTATE TRAVEL ‘BAN’ ON AGAIN – AFTER COPS, THE FIRST TO THROW IN THE TOWEL AFTER BEING SWAMPED BY THOUSANDS, RESCINDED THE BAN A DAY AGO

New Covid-19 shutdown rules: No movement within states except for food, healthcare, essentials; interstate travel now requires police permission

LA LUMPUR — Malaysians should not move about within their vicinity except for special purposes or essential activities such as buying food or seeking healthcare, and will need police permission when they travel from one state to another during these two weeks, the government said in a set of new regulations gazetted today.

These new regulations, known as the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, are applicable from March 18 (today) until March 31.

In the March 18 regulations made by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, the government ordered that no persons are to “make any journey from one place to another” place within a state or federal territories except for the following reasons:

– to perform any official duty

– to buy, supply or deliver food or daily necessities

– to seek healthcare or medical services

– to make a journey to and from a limited categories of premises, including any premises which provides essential services, premises involved in the food supply chain, premises selling food and beverages through drive-through, takeaway and delivery

– or any other special purposes that may be permitted by the director-general

No gatherings at all for anything, except for small-size funerals

Beyond this strict list of when Malaysians can move about within the respective state or federal territories they are in, the new regulations also said no one is allowed to gather or be involved in any gathering, regardless of whether it is for religious, sports, recreational, social or cultural purposes.

But the regulations also said funeral ceremonies can be held if the number of those attending is kept to a minimum.

Police permission if crossing state borders

The new regulations said no one shall travel from one infected local area to another infected local area — or in other words, from one state to another state — without the “prior written permission of a police officer in charge of a police station”. – MALAY MAIL

Police rescind ban on inter-state travelling

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman has rescinded the ban on inter-state travelling.

This follows the large influx of people heading to the police station on Tuesday (March 17) night seeking permission to travel out of their state.

The Inspector-General of Police said the ban has been withdrawn for the time being until a decision is made on the matter at a meeting on Wednesday (March 18).

“There is no restriction for those travelling between states. However, we still strongly advise the people to stay home and limit their travel, given the dangerous Covid-19 pandemic,” he said when contacted. – ann

Friday prayers in Selangor suspended for a month

KLANG -Wednesday, 18 Mar 2020 : Friday prayers at all mosques in Selangor have been suspended until April 17. However, Muslims are required to replace the Solat Jumaat with Solat Zohor in their respective homes during the period of suspension. The directive came via a statement from the Selangor palace which was signed by Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s private secretary Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani. The statement said that gatherings, talks and activities in all mosques, surau and prayer venues were also suspended until April 17. “If the spread of Covid-19 is under control before then, a new directive will be issued, ” said Mohamad Munir in the statement. The usual call to prayer (azan) will continue as usual and Muslims in Selangor are requested to recite the Qunut Nazilah, which is a prayer recited during periods of calamity. – ann

Friday prayers to proceed with minor adjustments

PUTRAJAYA- Friday, 13 Mar 2020: The obligatory Friday prayers for all Muslim males should proceed with minor adjustments, says Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of religious affairs said the adjustments included shortening the sermon.

“Members of the congregation are also advised to perform ablutions at home and wear face masks, while mosque committees are to provide hand sanitisers as part of preventive measures.

“Those showing symptoms of Covid-19 need not attend the prayers, as they are categorised as those who are sick, ” he said after delivering his inaugural message to all religious agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department at Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque here yesterday.

Zulkifli said Friday prayers could only be cancelled and replaced by the Zohor prayers in a situation where the pandemic had spread uncontrollably in the country.

“It is also subject to the pandemic showing its impact on the area or having many of the members of the congregation being tested positive for Covid-19 and the restriction issued by the relevant authorities, such as the Health Ministry.

“The current situation in the country is still under control and it does not require Friday prayers to be suspended, ” he said.

Zulkifli said the department would issue a guideline on the matter to avoid any confusion. – ann