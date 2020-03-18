‘DON’T PLAY POLITICS WITH OUR LIVES’ – INDEED OF ALL PEOPLE, MUHYIDDIN A CANCER PATIENT WITH HIS OWN LIFE IN THE BALANCE SHOULD FEAR KARMA & HELL FIRE – ARE WE TO BELIEVE ‘MALAY-FIRST’ MUHYIDDIN SO DUMB HE DIDN’T NOTICE LEADERS FROM 5 STATES WERE MISSING – OR IS THIS THE SHEER BAD-HEARTEDNESS OF A ‘BACKDOOR’ PM?

‘If people in Selangor are infected, can they not pass it on to others in other states?’

Five Harapan states excluded from PM’s Covid-19 meeting

Gerard Lourdesamy: This (the special meeting to coordinate the enforcement of the movement control order in all states) is the sort of pettiness that defeats the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government’s claim of inclusiveness in the fight against Covid-19.

This is not the time for politics and revenge.

All five states have democratically-elected governments. The 8th prime minister (Muhyiddin Yassin) should walk the talk. Enough of just optics and sound bites.

If the five states are not included in our battle against the pandemic, it will worsen and more lives will be affected or lost. I thought that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin would be bigger than this.

Anonymous_1544340881: This is the type of government Malaysia has. Playing politics with people’s lives. The sad thing is that it is so incredibly stupid and short-sighted, the mind boggles.

Brunei and Singapore must be thanking their lucky stars they never joined Bolehland.

Headhunter: How selfish and irresponsible. Is this the type of government and leaders we now have? So, they don’t give a damn for the people in the other states even if they die?

It’s inhuman and totally unacceptable. The NGOs and other organisations should come out in force to condemn them.

Existential Turd: They keep saying “we are in this together”, but it looks like “we” does not include half of Malaysia. Even now, they want to play politics with human lives.

Fair Play: So, I suppose the Malay-first PM of PN only believes in an exclusive instead of an inclusive federal government in dealing with national matters and national crises.

Indeed, Covid-19 does not discriminate. All ‘victims’ are treated equally on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Anonymous_1547638166059.10451547637684383: Malay-first PM, are you implying that these five states have no Malays?

Can you still recall when Pakatan Harapan was the government? They gave the opposition allocations even though they didn’t get anything when BN ruled.

Now here we are, the backdoor government is behaving like the BN goons.

I still remember some comments criticising the Harapan government for the small allocation. See what happen now?

MW: Absolutely irresponsible, partisan politics at a time of crisis; not to mention, they are also letting their own supporters suffer.

I have to take back what I wrote about Muhyiddin doing the right thing during this health crisis and the need for all Malaysians to rise above partisan politics in this time of need.

If this report is true and some states, especially Selangor with its highest infection rates, has been excluded only because it is not part of this backdoor government, I condemn the PM.

Fairman: It is terrible that a prime minister, who is said to have 40 years of experience in public administration, could deliberately do this to exclude five states in the meeting. I hope the Council of Rulers will notice this.

Two people have been reported dead as of yesterday. Even before the partial shutdown is to begin today, the chances of success look extremely remote.

Look at the panic buying and the people intending to ‘balik kampung’. What is there to stop others from travelling via the North-South Expressway from now until March 31?

What sin did most of us do to have this government?

Godfearing: It is now abundantly clear that PM8 is not a PM for all Malaysians. Even in crisis times, he is putting party interest first before national interest.

He should have taken an inclusive approach. This doesn’t augur well for the people’s welfare and wellbeing.

He could have had a more fruitful meeting if he had included Harapan/opposition states. Let us not forget that Covid-19 was kept under control during the Harapan administration. It is now spinning out of control under the backdoor government. Cry Malaysia!

Anonymous_a3b6a7a9: Yes, this is truly lacking in maturity. It is unbelievable that PN would stoop from the low that they were already at. My goodness!

We are talking about the rakyat here. What does it matter who rules which state? As if the virus is avoiding certain states?

Shouldn’t at times like this that there be compassion and thoughtfulness? And all, regardless of race, religion, gender, political affiliation, be treated fairly?

If PN is nitpicking at times like this, it says a lot about the government of the day. It is very disturbing and extremely worrying.

Anonymous_1568102775036.6721568101904991: This pettiness is outrageous. PN is acting like a child instead of a responsible government, and that too at a time of a national crisis when politics should be put aside.

Their action just emphasises their lack of credibility as a government of the people.

Clever Voter: Everything is politicised in this country. From birth to death, all politicians are used to this – it’s their party interest first and not public interest.

That’s the roots of the problems confronting the nation. Harapan leaders cannot complain, they did the same to the opposition. The agenda is not about saving lives, it’s about scoring brownie points.

RZee: Nothing new here. This is our government. Get used to it, and maybe you have to die getting used to it. It’s all about politics and never about governing for all.

