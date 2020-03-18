‘DON’T PLAY POLITICS WITH OUR LIVES’ – INDEED OF ALL PEOPLE, MUHYIDDIN A CANCER PATIENT WITH HIS OWN LIFE IN THE BALANCE SHOULD FEAR KARMA & HELL FIRE – ARE WE TO BELIEVE ‘MALAY-FIRST’ MUHYIDDIN SO DUMB HE DIDN’T NOTICE LEADERS FROM 5 STATES WERE MISSING – OR IS THIS THE SHEER BAD-HEARTEDNESS OF A ‘BACKDOOR’ PM?

‘If people in Selangor are infected, can they not pass it on to others in other states?’

Five Harapan states excluded from PM’s Covid-19 meeting

Gerard Lourdesamy: This (the special meeting to coordinate the enforcement of the movement control order in all states) is the sort of pettiness that defeats the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government’s claim of inclusiveness in the fight against Covid-19.

All five states have democratically-elected governments. The 8th prime minister (Muhyiddin Yassin) should walk the talk. Enough of just optics and sound bites.

If the five states are not included in our battle against the pandemic, it will worsen and more lives will be affected or lost. I thought that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin would be bigger than this.

Anonymous_1544340881: This is the type of government Malaysia has. Playing politics with people’s lives. The sad thing is that it is so incredibly stupid and short-sighted, the mind boggles.

If people in Selangor are infected, can they not pass it on to others in other states? The virus does not discriminate between government supporters and opposition supporters.

Brunei and Singapore must be thanking their lucky stars they never joined Bolehland.

Headhunter: How selfish and irresponsible. Is this the type of government and leaders we now have? So, they don’t give a damn for the people in the other states even if they die?

It’s inhuman and totally unacceptable. The NGOs and other organisations should come out in force to condemn them.

Existential Turd: They keep saying “we are in this together”, but it looks like “we” does not include half of Malaysia. Even now, they want to play politics with human lives.

Fair Play: So, I suppose the Malay-first PM of PN only believes in an exclusive instead of an inclusive federal government in dealing with national matters and national crises.

Indeed, Covid-19 does not discriminate. All ‘victims’ are treated equally on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Anonymous_1547638166059.10451547637684383: Malay-first PM, are you implying that these five states have no Malays?

Can you still recall when Pakatan Harapan was the government? They gave the opposition allocations even though they didn’t get anything when BN ruled.

Now here we are, the backdoor government is behaving like the BN goons.

I still remember some comments criticising the Harapan government for the small allocation. See what happen now?

MW: Absolutely irresponsible, partisan politics at a time of crisis; not to mention, they are also letting their own supporters suffer.

I have to take back what I wrote about Muhyiddin doing the right thing during this health crisis and the need for all Malaysians to rise above partisan politics in this time of need.

If this report is true and some states, especially Selangor with its highest infection rates, has been excluded only because it is not part of this backdoor government, I condemn the PM.

Fairman: It is terrible that a prime minister, who is said to have 40 years of experience in public administration, could deliberately do this to exclude five states in the meeting. I hope the Council of Rulers will notice this.

Two people have been reported dead as of yesterday. Even before the partial shutdown is to begin today, the chances of success look extremely remote.

Look at the panic buying and the people intending to ‘balik kampung’. What is there to stop others from travelling via the North-South Expressway from now until March 31?

What sin did most of us do to have this government?

Godfearing: It is now abundantly clear that PM8 is not a PM for all Malaysians. Even in crisis times, he is putting party interest first before national interest.

He should have taken an inclusive approach. This doesn’t augur well for the people’s welfare and wellbeing.

He could have had a more fruitful meeting if he had included Harapan/opposition states. Let us not forget that Covid-19 was kept under control during the Harapan administration. It is now spinning out of control under the backdoor government. Cry Malaysia!

Anonymous_a3b6a7a9: Yes, this is truly lacking in maturity. It is unbelievable that PN would stoop from the low that they were already at. My goodness!

We are talking about the rakyat here. What does it matter who rules which state? As if the virus is avoiding certain states?

Shouldn’t at times like this that there be compassion and thoughtfulness? And all, regardless of race, religion, gender, political affiliation, be treated fairly?

If PN is nitpicking at times like this, it says a lot about the government of the day. It is very disturbing and extremely worrying.

Anonymous_1568102775036.6721568101904991: This pettiness is outrageous. PN is acting like a child instead of a responsible government, and that too at a time of a national crisis when politics should be put aside.

Their action just emphasises their lack of credibility as a government of the people.

Clever Voter: Everything is politicised in this country. From birth to death, all politicians are used to this – it’s their party interest first and not public interest.

That’s the roots of the problems confronting the nation. Harapan leaders cannot complain, they did the same to the opposition. The agenda is not about saving lives, it’s about scoring brownie points.

RZee: Nothing new here. This is our government. Get used to it, and maybe you have to die getting used to it. It’s all about politics and never about governing for all.

Yoursay: Are we to believe no one noticed 5 state leaders were missing?

YOURSAY | Lives are at stake and the pandemic doesn’t care if you’re PH or PN.

KSN apologises after pro-Harapan states left out of Covid-19 meeting

Anonymous_1544340881: Firstly, chief secretary to the government (KSN) Mohd Zuki Ali, you are the top civil servant at a time when the nation is facing a major crisis, how could five states not be represented at the Covid-19 meeting (to coordinate the enforcement of the movement control order)?

Secondly, if Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin expressly informed you to involve all states, then is it not a dereliction of duty that you coincidentally “forgot” five states?

Conveniently, it is the five opposition states. If really you are of this calibre, please do Malaysia a favour and resign. Just be appointed ambassador to someplace where you cannot do any damage.

Thirdly, honestly, I give you more credit than this. Since no one can be that irresponsible or unintelligent – assuming you are telling the truth – the fact that you never checked with the PM about the missing five opposition states implies that by subtle and not-so-subtle means, the premier had indicated that these five states should not be invited.

If indeed Muhyiddin wanted all states to be involved, surely as the PM for all Malaysians, he could not have failed to notice the absence of his good friend, the Sabah chief minister (Shafie Apdal), or the Kedah menteri besar (Mukhriz Mahathir) – the person who is running against him in the Bersatu elections.

Yet the meeting went on blissfully, without even a nary concern raised about the absence of representatives from these states.

If the exclusion was deliberate, then this shows that the PM is putting politics over the nation. On the other hand, if it was accidental, then it smacks of incompetence. I am not sure which is worse.

Did no one, not one of the other state leaders, ask “where are the others”? It looks as if all assumed it was normal not to have the “opposition” states present.

The facts point, unfortunately, to this being deliberate but upon realising the backlash, poor Zuki has to take the fall.

Good man! In Japan, they expect perhaps ‘harakiri’ or at least, resignation. In Malaysia, I suppose bonus and a cushy job after retirement.

MS: A real, honourable PM armed with the legitimacy of the office and who speaks and acts for all Malaysians would have immediately noticed the missing state leaders and ordered a postponement of the meeting.

Even if he did not notice the missing state leaders, at the very least, senior minister Azmin Ali sitting on his right would have noticed the absent Selangor MB Amirudin Shari.

Such a serious omission would be minuted and the culprit responsible for the omission hauled over the coals and subject to a domestic inquiry at the very least.

No, this was both arrogance and conceit, aided and abetted by genuflecting yes-men like the one offering his apology.

Given the deviousness of this backdoor regime, there is more to this than meets the eye.

RegularRakyat: This seems highly unlikely as it only so perfectly affected the Pakatan Harapan ministers. If it was an oversight, it would have been more random, maybe one or two other Perikatan Nasional (PN) ministers too.

Perhaps the PN government did not expect the response from Malaysians to be so angry at them for playing political games during a high-stakes situation like this, and could it be that they then decided to blame the civil service?

Ferdtan: Zuki, did you volunteer or was picked to be the unlucky fall guy? Even Sarawak was invited but Sabah was somehow left out, meaning a bad motive was intended.

Now because of the public pressure and criticisms, including from ex-PM Najib Abdul Razak, an apology was issued. This shows Najib has more “class” than the present PM.

Speechless: To miss out one state is already a gross oversight. To miss out five? Incompetence is an understatement. If he was my chief secretary, I would immediately sack him.

Anonymous 2465861491622056: Zuki is trying to save the PM from embarrassment. Look, you are the head of the civil service and should speak the truth.

Did the PM tell you not to invite heads of the opposition states? Do not be like previous civil servants and just follow the PM’s orders. The new reality is that PMs can come and go.

Black Thorn: You know what? People can see through your nonsense no matter what kind of excuse you give.

It is so obvious that the opposition was intentionally left out. This backdoor PM clearly does not want to have anything to do with Harapan as deep down he knows he is ashamed to look into the eyes of his former allies.

No matter what, when confronting such a critical situation for all Malaysians, you cannot avoid the unavoidable. Shame on you!

Zoe: Is there not one honest man in the government? The deep state is deeper than we thought.

It has corrupted the minds and morality of the weak who only seek worldly pleasures – men who claim to be pious and defenders of Islam. Your action brings shame to the religion and you will be remembered as such.

Drngsc: Dear PM, this is a national issue. Whatever happens in Selangor will affect Perak. Whatever happens in Sabah will affect Sarawak.

If you are serious about the apology, the person responsible must pay. Otherwise, we know that you are not serious. And that it was you who gave instructions to exclude the opposition state leaders.

Myviews: The KSN is only a civil servant. That being the case, he would have been thorough in his job unless he is totally incompetent, in which case he should resign.

Assuming he is competent, then he must have been instructed, perhaps by hidden hands, not to send out invitations to Harapan states.

Despicable and disgusting is all we can say. Hello, lives are at stake and the coronavirus epidemic does not distinguish between the political leanings of the various parties.

In his inauguration speech, we recall the PM saying that his government is for all Malaysians. Really? The actions do not tally with his words.

Bird Talk: So, politics is more important than saving lives? What type of government leaders are they?

