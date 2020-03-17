BOMBSHELL – CRONY CAPITALISM FIRST, COVID-19 LAST? VINCENT TAN FETES AZMIN TO LUNCH AT LONDON’S MOST EXPENSIVE CHINESE RESTAURANT, WHILE ZURAIDA HOLDS LAVISH GRAND ‘THANKSGIVING DINNER’ AT TYCOON’S HOTEL ON SAME NIGHT AS MUHYIDDIN’S ‘BIG ANNOUNCEMENT’- HOW SERIOUS IS MUHYIDDIN’S BACKDOOR CABINET WHEN CORONAVIRUS IS ON THE POINT OF GOING VIRAL & THREATENING MALAYSIAN LIVES?

Will this announcement be before or after the ex-PKR plotter, Zuraida Kamaruddin, holds her ‘Thanksgiving Dinner” to celebrate her return to her ministerial position in an UMNO/PAS backdoor government?

The Housing and Local Government ministry is great for project patronage, so of course Zuraida is grinning from cheek to cheek having retained it through betraying her voters, just as she was due to be sacked from the old government thanks to undermining her former colleagues.

Given this is being held at a Berjaya Hotel the finger prints of one key crony from old times, Vincent Tan, are all over the event. After all, no doubt that Vincent was in with the plotters – he wants Malaysia back to where is was before…. and what else was he doing meeting with Azmin Ali at London’s most expensive Chinese Restaurant (China Tang) at the Dorchester last year?

What neither this Zuraida nor any of her fellow backdoor plotters appear to have yet grasped is that with power comes responsibility. All they are showing interest in is the trappings of office – parties, golf amid sanctimonious talk of their self-sacrifices.

Or did Zuraida and her friends sit well apart from one another and serve themselves? It doesn’t look like it.

Tackling Covid 19 Or Partying In Triumph?

Wait for ‘big’ announcement on Covid-19 tonight – Muhyiddin: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has urged the public to wait for “big news” which he will announce tonight after a meeting with all ministries and government agencies involved in handling the Covid-19 outbreak. “I’ll announce today quite a big news, please just bear with me until this evening,” Muhyiddin said in a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya today. He said the government views this problem with the utmost seriousness, especially now that “we are coming to the second wave of the problem”. The Health Ministry has similarly asked the public to wait for an announcement from the prime minister tonight. Earlier, Muhyiddin had also announced a series of expanded schemes under the economic stimulus package first presented on Feb 27, by then-interim prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

