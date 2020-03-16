MALAYSIA TO LOCK DOWN FOR COVID-19 FROM WEDNESDAY ONWARDS – ALL BUSINESS & RELIGIOUS ACTIVITIES TO BE SUSPENDED UNTIL MAR 31

STARTING Wednesday, all business and religious activities in the country will be suspended to curb the spread of the coronavirus, said Prime Mi ister Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The government has decided to restrict all movement from March 18-31 in the whole country,” he said in a national TV broadcast tonight.

“This step will be taken under the Control of the Spread of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and the Police Act 1967. -THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Covid-19: Movements to be regulated, businesses to close

Putrajaya has imposed an order that will limit movements until March 31 in a bid to slow down the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus.

The order will involve the following:

1. A ban on all mass movements and gatherings, including religious, sports, social and cultural activities.

All business premises will have to close, except supermarkets, wet markets, grocery shops and convenience stores.

2. All Malaysians are banned from travelling abroad while Malaysians returning from abroad will have to undergo health screenings and undergo self-quarantine for 14 days.

3. Travel restrictions for inbound foreigners.

4. The suspension of all types of schools and learning institutions.

5. All higher learning institutions and skill training centres will have to close.

6. All government and private premises must close except for essential services – water, electricity, energy, telecommunications, postal services, transport, maritime, fuel, gas, lubricants, broadcast, financial services, banking, healthcare, pharmacies, fire and rescue, jails, ports, airports, security, defence, cleaning and supplying of food.

Announcing this today, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (photo) said he was aware that these measures will cause inconvenience.

“However, these measures are necessary to prevent the spread of Covid-19 which could potentially cost lives,” he said.

Encourage work from home arrangements for civil service and the private sector, except for essential services.

All public gathering places such as places of worship, cinemas and entertainment centres are to be closed. All these places must be sanitised.

All public transport networks will remain open and subjected to sanitisation works. – MALAY MAIL

