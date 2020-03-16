‘SHOW SOME URGENCY & SERIOUSNESS’ – MALAYSIAN DOCTORS SLAM LOW-CALIBRE MUHYIDDIN REGIME OVER POOR COVID-19 RESPONSE – BUT WHAT ELSE TO EXPECT FROM A LOW-QUALITY, LOW-IQ CABINET OF ‘BACKDOOR MINISTERS’

THE Malaysian Medical Association has slammed some ministers and ministries for their “lackadaisical attitude” in handling the Covid-19 crisis.

In a statement, MMA president Dr Ganabaskaran Nadason said containment of the virus is a collective responsibility of all the ministries and ministers, not just the Health Ministry.

“We urge all the newly minted ministers to show some level of urgency and seriousness in handling this national issue,” Dr Ganabaskaran said in a statement tonight.

“The Health Ministry has been providing leadership since the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“However, while the ministry and its workforce at the hospitals are risking themselves and are working round the clock with daily updates, the other ministries seem to be totally ignorant of their roles in managing this crisis.

“We noticed certain ministries ignoring the advice given by the prime minister and continue to hold large gatherings,” he added.

The MMA statement comes as Covid-19 cases continue to spike in the country. As at noon today, 125 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 553.

Ganabaskaran said the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), which has an important role to play as it holds most of the power, has not taken the issue seriously, leaving it to the Health Ministry to handle.

“It must be noted that the ministry has limited powers when it comes to enforcement. Nadma should work and assist the ministry in mobilising screening of the 14,500 Malaysian participants (of the tabligh at the Masjid Jamek Sri Petaling), even if it is to mobilise the army.”

The Communications and Multimedia Ministry, he said, should be at the forefront in disseminating appropriate health messages and to ensure that the accurate information reaches every Malaysian.

He said this will allay fears, prevent panic and allow Malaysians to know what to do.

He said the Human Resources Ministry, on the other hand, should give directives to employers to allow workers with respiratory conditions to go on medical leave and rest at home.

“The Education Ministry should also order schools and universities to shut down or allow webinars for lecturers. Now is the time to take advantage of the technology available to us.”

Meanwhile, the Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs Ministry should play a role in ensuring that Malaysians have enough supply of masks, as there has been an acute shortage of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers, especially in the private sector.

“Many other countries have ordered their local manufacturers to support the local market first. (But in Malaysia) we were informed a decision was made but not implemented.”

The Health Ministry also has to decentralise and empower the local health authorities to work closely with the general practitioners (GPs) in carrying out surveillance.

The participating GPs, on the other handm should be retrained in managing the outbreak and also making sure there are enough PPE so that the doctors and their staff are protected.

“Speed is essential in this fight against Covid-19 and every life matters.

MMA stands ready to assist in whatever form or way possible in solidarity with the government of Malaysia and all Malaysians in making sure that we will be able to win the battle against this enemy and come out stronger as a nation”.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.