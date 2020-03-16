AS ‘DON’T KNOW WHAT TO DO’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME SLIPS INTO A COMA OVER COVID-19 CRISIS – ANWAR & CO DEMAND DRASTIC ACTION: WAKE UP, CONTAINMENT NO LONGER POSSIBLE, DO YOU UNDERSTAND? STOP CONTRADICTING YOURSELVES, FOCUS ON MITIGATION, CLOSE DOWN SCHOOLS & UNNECESSARY OUTLETS FOR 1 MONTH – PAKATAN LEADERS TICK OFF ‘STILL IN SLUMBERLAND’ MUHYIDDIN & CO

Former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye has urged the government to focus on the mitigation of Covid-19 instead of tracking the close contacts of confirmed patients.
Taking to social media yesterday, Lee (above) said it is difficult to track down and isolate potential cases.
He said this amid the government’s efforts to track down 14,500 Malaysians who participated in a tabligh gathering at the Sri Petaling Mosque between Feb 27 and March 1 which created the latest cluster of infections.
Malaysia recorded 428 Covid-19 cases as of March 15.
It was reported that a total of 4,942 participants of the tabligh gathering have been identified and 3,069 were tested with 137 referred to the hospital as of 7pm on March 14.
“The number of cases and contacts is enormous and it is unlikely that the Health Ministry is able to track and isolate all. Hence containment is no longer possible,” Lee said.
“We should focus on mitigation ie reduce the number of cases and optimise healthcare resources,” he said, adding that the ministry should train more staff to deal with the pandemic.
“Make sure personal protective equipment to prevent infection is sufficient,” he said.
The hospital should focus on treating severe cases while mild cases and patients without symptoms should be kept at special areas with less intensive care, Lee said.
“Patient under investigation (PUI) should be put in special isolation facilities, for example, special hotels or hostels until Covid-19 is excluded.”
He then urged the government to close down all schools for one month.
“Schools, colleges, universities and kindergartens should close for one month.
“Stop gathering for one month. (This) should include all activities including religious, social and sports activities,” he added.
The Gopeng MP said the community should cease all gatherings, especially indoor functions.
The purpose of the control (measures) is to delay or prevent severe outbreaks until the summertime in the Northern hemisphere or effective treatment is discovered.
He said vaccines are still at least one year away.