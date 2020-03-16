AS ‘DON’T KNOW WHAT TO DO’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME SLIPS INTO A COMA OVER COVID-19 CRISIS – ANWAR & CO DEMAND DRASTIC ACTION: WAKE UP, CONTAINMENT NO LONGER POSSIBLE, DO YOU UNDERSTAND? STOP CONTRADICTING YOURSELVES, FOCUS ON MITIGATION, CLOSE DOWN SCHOOLS & UNNECESSARY OUTLETS FOR 1 MONTH – PAKATAN LEADERS TICK OFF ‘STILL IN SLUMBERLAND’ MUHYIDDIN & CO

Politics | March 16, 2020 by | 0 Comments

PUTRAJAYA, 11 Mac -- Perdana Menteri Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin bergambar bersama jemaah menteri sebelum mesyuarat kabinet pertama kerajaan baharu di Bangunan Perdana Putra hari ini. --fotoBERNAMA (2020) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA PUTRAJAYA, March 11 -- Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin poses with a cabinet ministers before the first new cabinet meeting at the Perdana Putra today. --fotoBERNAMA (2020) COPYRIGHTS RESERVED

THE new government lacks urgency, focus and decisiveness in addressing the country’s health and economic crises, said Anwar Ibrahim.

The PKR president said he was troubled by the political manoeuvring that the government has been engrossed in as Covid-19 infections spread.

Yesterday saw the biggest increase of Covid-19 infections in a single day, with 190 new cases, bringing the total to 428, which is the highest among southeast Asian nations.

Amidst the Covid-19 concerns, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s new cabinet has come under pressure from several Umno leaders, who say the party should have been given more positions and more influential portfolios.

He said Putrajaya should take bold steps to slow the transmission of the virus, enhance capacity of the healthcare system to cope with large numbers of critically ill patients and begin to further stimulate the economy and provide a strong social safety net for the poor and marginalised.

“The government must immediately mandate and enforce stronger rules to enhance social distancing, including making a clear decision about halting public gatherings, and suspending schools and religious observances for a period of time,” he said.

“Employers, both in the civil service and private sector, should assist by implementing work-from-home policies as much as possible.

“We must give serious consideration to closing non-essential commercial and retail outlets for a period of time to control the rapid spread of infection.”

Anwar also called for the use of e-commerce and e-delivery platforms to keep people away from public spaces, adding that additional overseas travel restrictions need to be adopted as the virus spreads in other countries.

The virus, which originated in Wuhan, China has now spread to more than 120 countries, infecting close to 170,000 people with more than 6,500 deaths.

Several countries, including Italy, Spain, and France, have ordered lockdowns as governments work to stop the spread of the virus.

Focus on mitigation, close schools for a month, urges ex-deputy health minister

Former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye has urged the government to focus on the mitigation of Covid-19 instead of tracking the close contacts of confirmed patients.

Taking to social media yesterday, Lee (above) said it is difficult to track down and isolate potential cases.

He said this amid the government’s efforts to track down 14,500 Malaysians who participated in a tabligh gathering at the Sri Petaling Mosque between Feb 27 and March 1 which created the latest cluster of infections.

Malaysia recorded 428 Covid-19 cases as of March 15.

It was reported that a total of 4,942 participants of the tabligh gathering have been identified and 3,069 were tested with 137 referred to the hospital as of 7pm on March 14.

“The number of cases and contacts is enormous and it is unlikely that the Health Ministry is able to track and isolate all. Hence containment is no longer possible,” Lee said.

“We should focus on mitigation ie reduce the number of cases and optimise healthcare resources,” he said, adding that the ministry should train more staff to deal with the pandemic.

“Make sure personal protective equipment to prevent infection is sufficient,” he said.

The hospital should focus on treating severe cases while mild cases and patients without symptoms should be kept at special areas with less intensive care, Lee said.

“Patient under investigation (PUI) should be put in special isolation facilities, for example, special hotels or hostels until Covid-19 is excluded.”

He then urged the government to close down all schools for one month.

“Schools, colleges, universities and kindergartens should close for one month.

“Stop gathering for one month. (This) should include all activities including religious, social and sports activities,” he added.

The Gopeng MP said the community should cease all gatherings, especially indoor functions.

The purpose of the control (measures) is to delay or prevent severe outbreaks until the summertime in the Northern hemisphere or effective treatment is discovered.

He said vaccines are still at least one year away.

health

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT /MKINI

.

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle