MOTHER OF HUMBUGS! MAHATHIR, WHO IS SUSPECTED OF MASTERMINDING COUP, ‘OFFERS HIMSELF’ TO SAVE BERSATU FROM BACKDOOR GOVT – YET MUHYIDDIN DOESN’T EVEN CHALLENGE HIM FOR TOPMOST CHAIRMAN’S POST, INSTEAD ROLLS OUT THE RED CARPET SO DR M WINS UNCONTESTED – IF THIS IS NOT ‘SANDIWARA’ AT ITS DARKEST, WHAT IS?

Muhyiddin today submitted his nomination papers for the position of Bersatu president through his political secretary, according to Bernama.
Muhyiddin, who had gone against Mahathir to form a new government in cooperation with Umno, has declared himself as the acting Bersatu chairperson in a bid to wrest control of the party.
This in order to secure the compliance of Bersatu MPs to support him as the new prime minister.
Mahathir had on Feb 24 resigned as the Bersatu chairperson after Muhyiddin took Bersatu out of Pakatan Harapan. He had earlier also resigned as prime minister.
A party meeting chaired by Muhyiddin had rejected his resignation on the same night and convinced him to stay on the following day, which he agreed.
An official announcement was made on Feb 27 by Bersatu secretary-general Marzuki Yahya (above) that Mahathir will remain as Bersatu chairperson.
Muhyiddin has wanted Mahathir to lead the new government but when Mahathir refused due to Umno’s involvement, he seized control of the chairperson position by ignoring Mahathir’s reinstatement and declaring the seat vacant.
As such, he assumed the position as acting chairperson that prevents Mahathir from overruling him.
Muhyiddin was eventually sworn in as prime minister on March 1.
Muhyiddin, who is the Pagoh MP, had steered Bersatu to cooperate with PKR defectors, BN, PAS, GPS and other minor parties to form the new Perikatan Nasional government, replacing Pakatan Harapan.
Meanwhile, Bernama also reported that Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has submitted his nomination papers to defend his position as Bersatu Youth chief.
Syed Saddiq is aligned to Mahathir and is part of a group of five Bersatu MPs who have sided with Mahathir.
Bersatu has 36 MPs following defections from PKR and Umno.
