MOTHER OF HUMBUGS! MAHATHIR, WHO IS SUSPECTED OF MASTERMINDING COUP, ‘OFFERS HIMSELF’ TO SAVE BERSATU FROM BACKDOOR GOVT – YET MUHYIDDIN DOESN’T EVEN CHALLENGE HIM FOR TOPMOST CHAIRMAN’S POST, INSTEAD ROLLS OUT THE RED CARPET SO DR M WINS UNCONTESTED – IF THIS IS NOT ‘SANDIWARA’ AT ITS DARKEST, WHAT IS?

Politics | March 16, 2020 by | 0 Comments

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he was offering himself as a candidate for the chairperson of Bersatu in order to save the party.

“I, Mahathir, am the first Bersatu member and founder of the party.

“I offer myself as a candidate for party president to save Bersatu, which now has leaders which are working together with kleptocrats and Umno to form a backdoor government.

Mahathir submitted his nomination papers through the party’s Selayang division chief, Zulkifli Mohamad. The papers were submitted at around 1.40pm today at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya.

The chairperson’s position is the top executive position in the party.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had earlier confirmed that he will also be defending his position as Bersatu president after his nomination papers for the position was submitted today.

Instead of gunning for the position of chairperson, Muhyiddin appears to be avoiding a direct confrontation with Mahathir.

Muhyiddin, who had gone against Mahathir to form a new government in cooperation with Umno, has declared himself as the acting Bersatu chairperson in a bid to wrest control of the party.

This is in order to secure the compliance of Bersatu MPs to support him as the new prime minister.

A party meeting chaired by Muhyiddin had rejected his resignation on the same night and convinced him to stay on the following day, which he agreed.

Muhyiddin won’t challenge Dr M, defends Bersatu president post

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin appears to be avoiding a direct confrontation with former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad as he will be defending his position of Bersatu president instead of gunning for the Bersatu chairperson seat, which is the most powerful position in the party.

Muhyiddin today submitted his nomination papers for the position of Bersatu president through his political secretary, according to Bernama.

Muhyiddin, who had gone against Mahathir to form a new government in cooperation with Umno, has declared himself as the acting Bersatu chairperson in a bid to wrest control of the party.

This in order to secure the compliance of Bersatu MPs to support him as the new prime minister.

Mahathir had on Feb 24 resigned as the Bersatu chairperson after Muhyiddin took Bersatu out of Pakatan Harapan. He had earlier also resigned as prime minister.

A party meeting chaired by Muhyiddin had rejected his resignation on the same night and convinced him to stay on the following day, which he agreed.

An official announcement was made on Feb 27 by Bersatu secretary-general Marzuki Yahya (above) that Mahathir will remain as Bersatu chairperson.

Muhyiddin has wanted Mahathir to lead the new government but when Mahathir refused due to Umno’s involvement, he seized control of the chairperson position by ignoring Mahathir’s reinstatement and declaring the seat vacant.

As such, he assumed the position as acting chairperson that prevents Mahathir from overruling him.

Muhyiddin was eventually sworn in as prime minister on March 1.

Muhyiddin, who is the Pagoh MP, had steered Bersatu to cooperate with PKR defectors, BN, PAS, GPS and other minor parties to form the new Perikatan Nasional government, replacing Pakatan Harapan.

Meanwhile, Bernama also reported that Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has submitted his nomination papers to defend his position as Bersatu Youth chief.

Syed Saddiq is aligned to Mahathir and is part of a group of five Bersatu MPs who have sided with Mahathir.

Bersatu has 36 MPs following defections from PKR and Umno.

MKINI

