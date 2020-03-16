MUHYIDDIN DILLY-DALLIES AS PUBLIC CONCERN SHOOTS OVER MASSIVE SPIKE IN COVID-19 CASES: NO LOCKDOWN ORDER, PM TO HOLD SPECIAL MEETING ONLY TODAY – HEALTH MINISTER CONFIRMS, THEN ATTACKS ‘FALSE RUMORS’ HEATING UP SOCIAL MEDIA

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no ‘lockdown’ order in Malaysia on Monday (March 16) due to Covid-19 as has been trending on the social media, says Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

The Health Minister said on his official Facebook account that the infographic on a “lockdown” in the country on March 16 was false.

“Please stop spreading false rumours like this, ” he said.

Since Sunday afternoon (March 15), an infographic shared by netizens via Facebook and Whatsapp with the #Malaysialockdown hashtag had gone viral.

The infographic also contained several instructions such as not going out of the house or going to public places such as supermarkets and restaurants and to perform prayers.

It also urged Malaysians to stay in their homes.

Dr Adham urged Malaysians to comply with the health advice and social distancing of one metre as recommended by the ministry.

A total of 190 new cases of Covid-19 positive were reported as of noon on Sunday, bringing the cumulative number to 428 cases.- Bernama

Covid-19: PM to hold special meeting over latest spike of cases, says Health Minister