MUHYIDDIN DILLY-DALLIES AS PUBLIC CONCERN SHOOTS OVER MASSIVE SPIKE IN COVID-19 CASES: NO LOCKDOWN ORDER, PM TO HOLD SPECIAL MEETING ONLY TODAY – HEALTH MINISTER CONFIRMS, THEN ATTACKS ‘FALSE RUMORS’ HEATING UP SOCIAL MEDIA
KUALA LUMPUR: There is no ‘lockdown’ order in Malaysia on Monday (March 16) due to Covid-19 as has been trending on the social media, says Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.
The Health Minister said on his official Facebook account that the infographic on a “lockdown” in the country on March 16 was false.
“Please stop spreading false rumours like this, ” he said.
Since Sunday afternoon (March 15), an infographic shared by netizens via Facebook and Whatsapp with the #Malaysialockdown hashtag had gone viral.
It also urged Malaysians to stay in their homes.
Dr Adham urged Malaysians to comply with the health advice and social distancing of one metre as recommended by the ministry.
A total of 190 new cases of Covid-19 positive were reported as of noon on Sunday, bringing the cumulative number to 428 cases.- Bernama
Covid-19: PM to hold special meeting over latest spike of cases, says Health Minister
JOHOR BARU: The government will hold a special meeting after Malaysia had surpassed 400 Covid-19 cases, says Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pic).
The Health Minister said that he would accompany Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to the meeting on Monday (March 16). The meeting will also include the Defence Ministry.
“Until noon on Sunday (March 15), we have recorded 190 new cases taking the total number of positive Covid-19 cases to 428.
“We are now in the late containment stage and the meeting will discuss the government’s next course of action in addressing the outbreak,” he added.
“Until now, about nine positive cases of Covid-19 patients are being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU) where they require respiratory assistance,” he added.
Dr Adham said this when met after conducting a working visit at the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Building (BSI) here on Sunday. ANN
BERNAMA / ANN
.