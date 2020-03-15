IS ‘SLEEPY’ MUHYIDDIN TAKING COVID-19 TOO EASILY? IF HE IS NOT MORE PROACTIVE OR RESPOND MORE AGGRESSIVELY, VIRUS WILL SOON GO VIRAL: SHOCK JUMP OF 190 CASES TAKES TOTAL TO 428

KUALA LUMPUR — As of noon, 190 new positive Covid-19 cases were reported in Malaysia, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 428, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today.

This figure represents the biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia to date.

“Based on initial investigations, the majority of these new cases are linked to the cluster involving the ‘ijtimak tabligh’ gathering at the Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement released this evening.

Although he did not give an exact figure today, Dr Noor Hisham confirmed yesterday that the Health Ministry had already connected 77 cases to the event.

The religious gathering, which took place in Kuala Lumpur between February 28 and March 1, was attended by an estimated 16,000 people.

Of the attendees, 14,500 were Malaysians and the rest were foreigners from around the region.

Neighbouring countries such as Singapore, Brunei and Indonesia have all reported new Covid-19 cases involving their citizens who participated in the event.

The Health Ministry had said all Malaysian participants and their close contacts will be placed under mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham also announced in his statement that seven Covid-19 patients have been discharged from Sungai Buloh Hospital.

This raises to 42 the total number of patients who have recovered from the virus to date, he added.

At present, Dr Noor Hisham said the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators had increased from five to nine.

