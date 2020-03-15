BOMBSHELL – ROSMAH ALLOWED NAJIB TO TAKE SECOND WIFE AT HIS BROTHER’S HOUSE? OF COURSE NOT! ‘SWEET YOUNG WIFE’ LODGES POLICE REPORT OVER SHOCK FACEBOOK POST

POLICE are investigating a Facebook post that alleges a 50-year-old woman of becoming former prime minister Najib Razak’s second wife.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Rajab Ahad Ismail has confirmed receiving a report lodged by the woman yesterday, adding that the matter has been forwarded to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for further action.

“Yes, we received the report and an investigation is under way. MCMC has been notified as well,” Rajab told The Malaysian Insight today.

In the report sighted by The Malaysian Insight, the woman identified as Noorhaiza Abdullah denied being married to Najib.

Noorhaiza said a Facebook page by “Hamizura Osman” uploaded a picture of her with Najib with the caption, “Congratulations Boss ku, sweet young wife”.

The Facebook page also alleged the wedding took place at a house owned by one of Najib’s brothers and Rosmah Mansor allowed him to take a second wife.

“Rosie (Rosmah) must have given her consent otherwise this will not happen,” read the caption.

Noohaiza said she lodged the report for her own safety and to deny the accusation.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

