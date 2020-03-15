‘BABI’ & PIG ARE BACK – PAS SUPPORTERS THREATEN TO ‘PHYSICALLY HARM, SPIT AT’ REPORTER FOR EXPOSING TUAN IBRAHIM’S DEFENCE OF RAMPANT LOGGING ON HIS VERY FIRST DAY OF WORK AS ‘ENVIRONMENT MINISTER’

Once again, issues that are really to do with power and money – in this case the desire of the Kelantan government to chop down the remaining timber in their state at the expense of the rights of the customary rights of the indigenous people and the collapsing environment – are being dressed up in racial and religious terms.

These folk are of the view that if they state they have a ‘divine right’ to do something in the name of race or religion then anyone who disagrees with their political and materialistic ambitions are countering God or King and Country (usually all three).

They immediately attack even those who merely report on the matter, threatening them with racist slurs and aggression in the name of religion.

Such people bring shame on their own race and religion by such behaviour and usually seek to ice the cake by acting affronted on behalf of royalty as well. With such champions the institutions they claim to defend need no enemies and these aggressors should be told to behave (fat chance).

Disguising Greed By Ranting About Race And Religion

Malaysiakini journalist Kow Gah Chie is being harassed on Facebook over an article she wrote regarding Environment Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man defending logging in Kelantan. The posting on Thursday seeks to imply that Malaysiakini’s article on the matter had been fabricated as it was not asked at Tuan Ibrahim’s press conference the day before, which had been streamed live. The article was actually based on a doorstep, where reporters, including Malaysiakini, spoke to the minister after the press conference. The posting, which contains personal attacks to Kow, also draws attention to the fact that she was previously with the Chinese news desk. As of writing, the posting has been shared more than 2,900 times and has more than 2,200 comments. Most of the comments are racist in nature, with many calling the Malaysiakini journalist “babi” (pig). Some suggested that she should be physically harmed, or spat at. The posting also accused Malaysiakini of dividing Muslims. – MKINI

SARAWAK REPORT

We’re watching, environment minister

CONCERNED Malaysians predictably are keeping a watchful eye on newly minted Environment Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, especially when on the first day of his job he was reported to have made a defence for the logging activities in his home state of Kelantan, claiming that the state has the ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation) certification that allows for such economic pursuits.

The questionable ISO claim aside, logging in Kelantan has left the Orang Asli in Gua Musang without their ancestral land as well as a forest reserve area vital to their livelihood. This situation is obviously disconcerting to environmentalists and social activists.

Equally important, an eye trained on the minister is necessary because over the years Malaysia has witnessed an increased breach of environmental standards, ranging from unbridled deforestation, destruction of catchment areas, and dumping of toxic waste in rivers to turning Malaysia into a dumping ground for the rubbish of certain foreign countries.

For the sceptics, Tuan Ibrahim’s religious background becomes a factor that doesn’t infuse confidence, leaving some wondering whether he’d be able to handle issues that are temporal in nature.

However, he is quick to show the doubtful, if not cynical, members of the public that he is ready to learn the ropes – and be a force to be reckoned with.

On his maiden visit to the Environment Department, Tuan Ibrahim declared that he would study in detail 40 environmental initiatives prioritised by the previous Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Ministry.

There are four main pillars supporting these initiatives: strengthening governance; economic growth; increasing social inclusiveness; and enhancing strategic collaboration.

Of the four, two – strengthening governance and increasing social inclusiveness – require our attention in the wake of what has happened in several states in the country, particularly when so-called development projects have not only caused environmental degradation but have also adversely affected the livelihood and lifestyle of some groups of people.

In Perak, for instance, tension is heightened between the Semai tribe and contractors associated with the proposed mini-hydro dams near the Orang Asli settlement in Ulu Geruntum, Gopeng, as the former fear that their ancestral land would be encroached on.

To rub salt into the wound, the community’s ancestral graveyard and crops have been destroyed.

In Selangor, a storm is brewing following the Selangor government’s decision to flout its own plan to protect the Kuala Langat North forest reserve.

Orang Asli as well as environmentalists and unhappy citizens are up in arms over the state’s proposal to de-gazette the 930ha forest (97% of the forest reserve) for mixed development.

For the Orang Asli, it’s the familiar story of their ancestral land, livelihood and culture being disrupted, if not destroyed, by the encroachment of people whose activities could bring about irreversible environmental degradation.

Not only is the Selangor plan to denude the land of lush greenery, which is inimical to the interests and concerns of the Orang Asli in the area, it also disregards the contention of the environmentalists that the “environmentally sensitive area” serves as an important water catchment area for southern Selangor and is a store for atmospheric carbon, helping to reduce global warming.

Similarly, fisherfolk and environmentalists in Penang are protesting against the massive land reclamation of three artificial islands in the Penang South Reclamation project, which they assert would give rise to the loss of fishing grounds and consequently, the livelihood of the fishing community, leading to reduced food security.

Hence, it is useful to remind the environment minister – whom we assume is familiar with the Islamic concept of humans as the guardians of the earth – that there is a symbiotic relationship between men (and women) and nature.

In real terms, the clearing of forests should involve serious consultation between state governments and other stakeholders, especially the Orang Asli who treat the environment as part of their culture. This is, to be sure, inclusivity at its best.

Additionally, the Environment Ministry must also provide effective and farsighted leadership that is informed by the notion of environmental sustainability and dictates of climate change.

This is the environment minister’s call. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

SARAWAK REPORT / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.