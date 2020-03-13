BEHIND THE FAKE SMILES, 6 ISSUES & 6 MONTHS FOR A WILTING MUHYIDDIN – AS UMNO & GPS SERVE UP THE HEAT: IF MUHYIDDIN DOESN’T WANT SNAP POLLS, THEN HE HAS TO – TERMINATE PAKATAN AGENDA INCLUDING CANCELLING IPCMC; REVIEW KHAZANAH & TH ASSET SALES UNDER DR M & AZMIN; FREEZE LAYOFF OF CIVIL SERVANTS; FORM RCI ON PAKATAN ACCUSATIONS AGAINST BN & TH; REOPEN BIG CASES INVOLVING DAP; SPEED UP PROBE ON FIREMAN ADIB’S ‘KILLERS; RESOLVE MA63 ISSUES
KUALA LUMPUR: Umno has listed down six issues that the Perikatan Nasional government should prioritise, including a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to probe allegations of wrongdoing made by Pakatan Harapan against the Barisan Nasional government.
Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said in a statement on Thursday (March 12) after the conclusion of the party’s supreme council meeting, that it would support the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin until the next general election.
Ahmad Zahid also said there were six issues the Perikatan government must act on immediately.
This includes setting up an RCI to investigate allegations of wrongdoing and mismanagement made by the Pakatan government against the Barisan government as well as the previous Tabung Haji management.
“In order to fulfil the principle of rule of law, Umno calls the government to re-open the cases stopped by the Pakatan government, including the Penang undersea tunnel project, and three tolls involving the DAP leadership worth some RM6.3bil,” he said.
The Umno president also called on the government to expedite the probe and prosecution of the individuals linked to the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.
He also called for the termination of the previous Pakatan government’s agenda, including the setting up of an Independent Police Complaints of Misconduct Commission (IPCMC), which he believed would curb the effectiveness of the police force.
He also wanted to freeze the decision to lay-off civil servants on contract status, policies to reduce the number of civil servants and to review any related policies in order to protect the welfare of civil servants. – ANN
Ongkili aims to solve MA63 issues in 6 months
MINISTER in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Maximus Johnity Ongkili said one of his main tasks is to solve issues on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) within six months.
He said MA63 matters were discussed at the first cabinet meeting yesterday and he hoped that the new government would deal with the matter soon.
Ongkili said the previous government tried to amend Article 1(2) of the federal constitution but failed, and his task was to get it done within six months.
The previous government failed because it did not include in detail the terms as per MA63 and left it up to interpretation, he told reporters at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport on his return from Kuala Lumpur today.
Ongkili, who is also Bersatu Sabah president, said besides MA63 matters, he would also focus on solving illegal immigrant issues in Sabah, including citizenship documents.
He said he had told new Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin that the illegal immigrant issue would be solved through open and transparent discussions.
“I’m enthusiastic, confident that we can achieve something we can be proud of for Sabah and Sarawak, problem-solving and, of course, coordinating all development projects under the Prime Minister’s Department in both states,” said Ongkili, who is also Kota Marudu MP.
Ongkili added that his other focus was on getting fair financial allocations for Sabah and Sarawak.
“We hope when all of the grouses and barriers are resolved, Malaysia will be stronger and enriched, and the federation will be strengthened,” Ongkili added. – Bernama
ANN / BERNAMA
.