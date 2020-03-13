KUALA LUMPUR: Umno has listed down six issues that the Perikatan Nasional government should prioritise, including a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to probe allegations of wrongdoing made by Pakatan Harapan against the Barisan Nasional government.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said in a statement on Thursday (March 12) after the conclusion of the party’s supreme council meeting, that it would support the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin until the next general election.

Ahmad Zahid also said there were six issues the Perikatan government must act on immediately.

This includes setting up an RCI to investigate allegations of wrongdoing and mismanagement made by the Pakatan government against the Barisan government as well as the previous Tabung Haji management.

He also called on the government to review the decision to sell the strategic assets belonging to the country and government agencies related to the rakyat, which include Tabung Haji and Khazanah Nasional.

“In order to fulfil the principle of rule of law, Umno calls the government to re-open the cases stopped by the Pakatan government, including the Penang undersea tunnel project, and three tolls involving the DAP leadership worth some RM6.3bil,” he said.

The Umno president also called on the government to expedite the probe and prosecution of the individuals linked to the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

He also called for the termination of the previous Pakatan government’s agenda, including the setting up of an Independent Police Complaints of Misconduct Commission (IPCMC), which he believed would curb the effectiveness of the police force.

He also wanted to freeze the decision to lay-off civil servants on contract status, policies to reduce the number of civil servants and to review any related policies in order to protect the welfare of civil servants. – ANN