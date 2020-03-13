MAHATHIR DROPS BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN MAY ALLOW NAJIB TO LEAVE THE COUNTRY – AND BECOME AN ‘UN-CATCHABLE’ FUGITIVE LIKE JHO LOW : ‘THE GOVT NEEDS TO PLEASE NAJIB & ZAHID BY NOT CHARGING THEM ANYMORE,’ SAYS DR M – EVEN AS UMNO SHOWS ITS DISPLEASURE OVER CABINET POSTS AMID WARNINGS MUHYIDDIN COULD BE BETRAYED JUST AS HE BETRAYED HIS OWN PREVIOUS PAKATAN PACT
KUALA LUMPUR: Former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has vowed to make a political comeback if the people still want him and if there are wrongdoings in the administration of current Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.
“Even now, they are coming to see me,” Dr Mahathir told the Nikkei Asian Review in an interview, referring to his party cadres and supporters.
“I tell them, look, I’m old, 94 years old, but they say they (don’t) see people with experience.
“I had experience as PM for many, many years (and) I learned something, so they think that I can resolve many of the problems.”
“I cannot stand seeing a government that does something wrong. I feel I have a duty to do something,” he said.
When asked if he wants to run in the next general election, due in 2023, Mahathir said he is willing to if the people wish it.
“If you ask me, I don’t want to do it because by then, I would be 98.” he said.
On his arch-rival-turned-ally Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Dr Mahathir said that since 1998, the 72-year-old had been impatient to become the country’s prime minister.
Back then, Dr Mahathir and Anwar were the number one and two in Umno.
“Well, I think he has always been impatient.
“During the last time when he was in Umno, I promoted him until he was the second man, where he would take over when I retired.
“But he couldn’t wait because I was staying too long and he started some movement to overthrow me but of course, he failed,” he said.
“He was campaigning, through his boys, to ask me to step down.
“I felt that I will step down when I think that it is safe to step down,” he said, adding that he trained Anwar to be his successor during his first stint as prime minister from 1981 to 2003.
Dr Mahathir resigned as prime minister on Feb 24 due to disagreements with the leadership of Parti Pribumi Bersatu malaysia, including Muhyiddin, who wanted to form a new government with Umno and PAS.
“I don’t regret resigning. Thinking about it now, I only did what was right when my own party didn’t agree to my views,” he said.
He added that he was disappointed when some lawmakers shifted their support to Anwar and some to Muhyiddin after promising to support him.
“Well, I feel disappointed. Disappointed because they all practically swore and even signed statutory declarations saying that they supported me, but it’s all bluff,” he said, adding that some lawmakers intended to break Pakatan Harapan away from DAP by using Dr Mahathir as a wedge.
Responding to a statement by Muhyiddin on Wednesday (March 11) that he had written to his predecessor and to say he would like to meet him soon, Dr Mahathir said the only condition for such meetings is if Muhyiddin could assure that the criminal prosecutions on former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi would be carried out without any obstructions.
Dr Mahathir said he fears Najib might use his current influence in Umno to minimise charges in relation to former state wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad and its subsidiary SRC International.
Najib currently faces 42 money laundering and corruption charges regarding dealings with 1MDB and SRC.
“The government may (now) need to please (Najib and Zahid) by not charging them more.
“Alternatively, (Najib) may want to leave the country … during my time, he was not allowed to leave the country.
“But now he might leave the country either legally or illegally, stay abroad and escape punishment like Jho Low,” he said referring to the fugitive businessman.
Jho Low is currently on the run from Interpol and is believed to be travelling in China. – ANN
Watch your back Muhyiddin, warns Dzulkefly
Former health minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said it is possible the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government Muhyiddin has formed with Umno and PAS would also fall due to betrayal from the inside.
“We don’t have to remind Muhyiddin that how he too could be betrayed the way he betrayed us,” the Kuala Selangor MP said in the Never Despair talk with Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil and Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh tonight.
The Amanah central committee member reminded the Bersatu president there is a possibility that his new-found allies in Umno and PAS could turn against him and the PN government could disintegrate, just as PH did.
“Today they are tied due to their joint interests. One day, there might be a clash or difference in those interests,” he said.
“Then, perhaps the government will collapse and perhaps we have to return to the people with an election,” he added.
Fahmi, who is PKR communications director, said he was shocked at the amount of preparation made by ex-PKR MPs who had quit the party to follow sacked deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali.
“I think for some of them, the writing is on the wall; it is a matter of time but I think what shocked me was the level of preparation. They have been planning this for months,” he said.
Fahmi said PKR is now in the process of cleansing the party of members it deems detrimental.
He added it is essential to screen election candidates beforehand.
Meanwhile, Yeoh proposed that, ahead of the next general election, the PH leadership look at having an anti-hopping mechanism, such as is enforced in Penang.
She said no amount of candidate screening would be able to prevent such acts of betrayal. -THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
ANN / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
