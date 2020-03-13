MAHATHIR DROPS BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN MAY ALLOW NAJIB TO LEAVE THE COUNTRY – AND BECOME AN ‘UN-CATCHABLE’ FUGITIVE LIKE JHO LOW : ‘THE GOVT NEEDS TO PLEASE NAJIB & ZAHID BY NOT CHARGING THEM ANYMORE,’ SAYS DR M – EVEN AS UMNO SHOWS ITS DISPLEASURE OVER CABINET POSTS AMID WARNINGS MUHYIDDIN COULD BE BETRAYED JUST AS HE BETRAYED HIS OWN PREVIOUS PAKATAN PACT

KUALA LUMPUR: Former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has vowed to make a political comeback if the people still want him and if there are wrongdoings in the administration of current Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Even now, they are coming to see me,” Dr Mahathir told the Nikkei Asian Review in an interview, referring to his party cadres and supporters.

“I tell them, look, I’m old, 94 years old, but they say they (don’t) see people with experience.

“I had experience as PM for many, many years (and) I learned something, so they think that I can resolve many of the problems.”

Dr Mahathir said it would be selfish of him to retire because he is still Langkawi MP, a position he wants to keep until the next election.

“I cannot stand seeing a government that does something wrong. I feel I have a duty to do something,” he said.

When asked if he wants to run in the next general election, due in 2023, Mahathir said he is willing to if the people wish it.

“If you ask me, I don’t want to do it because by then, I would be 98.” he said.

On his arch-rival-turned-ally Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Dr Mahathir said that since 1998, the 72-year-old had been impatient to become the country’s prime minister.

Back then, Dr Mahathir and Anwar were the number one and two in Umno.

“Well, I think he has always been impatient.

“During the last time when he was in Umno, I promoted him until he was the second man, where he would take over when I retired.

“But he couldn’t wait because I was staying too long and he started some movement to overthrow me but of course, he failed,” he said.

“He was campaigning, through his boys, to ask me to step down.

“I felt that I will step down when I think that it is safe to step down,” he said, adding that he trained Anwar to be his successor during his first stint as prime minister from 1981 to 2003.

Dr Mahathir resigned as prime minister on Feb 24 due to disagreements with the leadership of Parti Pribumi Bersatu malaysia, including Muhyiddin, who wanted to form a new government with Umno and PAS.

“I don’t regret resigning. Thinking about it now, I only did what was right when my own party didn’t agree to my views,” he said.

He added that he was disappointed when some lawmakers shifted their support to Anwar and some to Muhyiddin after promising to support him.

“Well, I feel disappointed. Disappointed because they all practically swore and even signed statutory declarations saying that they supported me, but it’s all bluff,” he said, adding that some lawmakers intended to break Pakatan Harapan away from DAP by using Dr Mahathir as a wedge.

Responding to a statement by Muhyiddin on Wednesday (March 11) that he had written to his predecessor and to say he would like to meet him soon, Dr Mahathir said the only condition for such meetings is if Muhyiddin could assure that the criminal prosecutions on former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi would be carried out without any obstructions.

Dr Mahathir said he fears Najib might use his current influence in Umno to minimise charges in relation to former state wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad and its subsidiary SRC International.

Najib currently faces 42 money laundering and corruption charges regarding dealings with 1MDB and SRC.

“The government may (now) need to please (Najib and Zahid) by not charging them more.

“Alternatively, (Najib) may want to leave the country … during my time, he was not allowed to leave the country.

“But now he might leave the country either legally or illegally, stay abroad and escape punishment like Jho Low,” he said referring to the fugitive businessman.

Jho Low is currently on the run from Interpol and is believed to be travelling in China. – ANN