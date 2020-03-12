MUHYIDDIN GOVT IN DANGER OF COLLAPSING – AND AGAIN, IT’S GREEDY AZMIN CARTEL’S FAULT: UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL UNHAPPY WITH CABINET POSTS, MULLS PULLING OUT TO TRIGGER SNAP POLLS – INDEED, WHY SHOULD SNEAKY AZMIN BE DE-FACTO PM & HIS LOYALISTS GET PLUM POSTS – WHILE UMNO MPs, WHO FORM THE LARGEST BLOC, GET SIDELINED?

MUHYIDDIN Yassin’s new government is in danger of collapsing as several Umno leaders dissatisfied with the Cabinet posts’ distribution called for Parliament to be dissolved for snap polls.

The Umno Supreme Council met earlier today, and the agenda included the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) government with Muhyiddin as prime minister and the party’s role in the Cabinet.

“Most of the members, however, feel we need to do something so that Umno is strong again.

“Maybe it’s a good idea for Parliament to be dissolved,” Supreme Council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman told reporters after the meeting.

