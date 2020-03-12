NAJIB’S STEPSON RIZA AZIZ THE FIRST BIG FISH TO GET OFF THE 1MDB HOOK UNDER MUHYIDDIN REGIME? ODD OR NOT, PROSECUTOR APPLIES TO DELAY CASE ON GROUNDS NEW AG ‘NEEDS TIME’ TO STUDY RIZA’S REQUEST – WHICH COULD INCLUDE APPEAL FOR CHARGES TO BE DROPPED, SETTLEMENT OR PLEA BARGAINING – EVEN THOUGH CASE DELAYED SINCE JULY LAST YEAR

A Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court judge today remarked that there should not be any further delay in the US$248 million money laundering case against Riza Aziz, the stepson of former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak.

Justice Azman Ahmad made this remark during the mention of the case before him this morning, as the accused looked on from the dock.

Earlier during proceedings, DPP Norzilati Izhani Zainal had applied for a new mention date of the case, to allow the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to make a decision on Riza’s letter of representation in the matter.

Norzilati Izhani said this is due to a new attorney-general (former Federal Court judge Idrus Harun) having assumed the post recently, therefore he needed to peruse through Aziz’s letter of representation.

Under the law, a letter of representation is a method where an accused seeks to resolve the case, either via dropping of the charge or alternatively to plead guilty to a lesser charge, among others.

Following Riza being charged on July 5 last year, his defence team had tried to transfer the matter to the High Court but the bid was dismissed on Sept 23.

On Dec 6 last year, it was reported that Riza’s legal team had sent the letter of representation to the AGC.

Then on Feb 25 this year, it was reported that Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court judge Rozina Ayob, before whom Riza was initially first charged in the case, had made the decision to recuse herself from presiding over the matter.

“This case has been since last July (when Riza was first charged). We should not delay it any longer. It (process of letter of representation to AGC) must be expedited (cepat sikit),” Azman told both Norzilati as well as Riza’s defence team comprised of Hariharan Tara Singh and Tania Scivetti, among others.

Azman then set April 6 for further mention, reminding both parties that the court will proceed with the case by fixing trial dates in the event that the AGC has not made a decision on Riza’s letter of representation by then.

