HARAPAN FIGHTS BACK – AGAINST ‘BLACK-HEARTED’ MAHATHIR – AND ABOUT TIME TOO BEFORE HE KILLS THEM AGAIN FOR HIS CRONIES, BERSATU & MUHYIDDIN! ‘HE DOES NOT SPEAK FOR PKR OR PAKATAN – WE WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE MUHYIDDIN’S ALLEGED MAJORITY IN PARLIAMENT,’ NIK NAZMI FIRES OFF THE FIRST SALVO

PKR today disclaimed Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s acknowledgement that the new ruling pact, headed by Muhyiddin Yassin, has enough parliamentary support to remain in power until the next general election.

PKR organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the party’s political bureau decided yesterday that PH leaders must meet to decide on the pact’s stand.

“All other views do not represent PKR and Pakatan Harapan,” he said in a statement.

PH has said that it will challenge Muhyiddin’s legitimacy and popularity in the Dewan Rakyat.

The former ruling pact also claims that it has enough numbers to form the government.

PH has maintained that its prime ministerial candidate is still Dr Mahathir.

In an interview with Malay daily Sinar Harian yesterday, Dr Mahathir conceded that he does not have the numbers to stage a comeback and that support for him had swung to Muhyiddin,

Muhyiddin had secured the majority support through his cabinet appointments, said Dr Mahathir.

Dr Mahathir said Muhyiddin could also hand out “sweets” to many people to garner support.

He also poured cold water on PH’s plan to move a motion of no confidence the new prime minister.

“Even if a motion of no confidence is tabled in Parliament, I do not believe we will be successful. He (Muhyiddin) has taken the support for me to his side.

“He’ll survive until the 15th general election.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.