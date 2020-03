WHY MUHYIDDIN? WHY? HARDWORKING UMNO MPs LIKE ASYRAF & SHAHRIL SIDELINED – BUT THE OBSCURE CATAPULTED INTO NEW CABINET: IS IT A REWARD TO HELP COUP CO-MASTERMIND AZMIN KEEP POTENTIAL RIVALS FOR PM POST AT BAY?

PETALING JAYA: In a tweet today, Segambut member of parliament Hannah Yeoh (pix) said that Umno can’t be blamed for being upset with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s cabinet line-up.

In her tweet posted an hour ago, she said, “You cannot blame Umno for being upset with Muhyiddin+Azmin’s Cabinet.”

Pointing out that hardworking Umno members like Dr Asyraf Wajdi and Shahril Hamdan were sidelined, she added that Wan Ahmad Fayhsal suddenly appeared out of nowhere and became Youth and Sports Deputy Minister.

THE SUN DAILY

