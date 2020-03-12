OMG! IMAGINE THE IMPACT ON GLOBAL ECONOMY – TRUMP SUSPENDS ‘ALL TRAVEL’ FROM EUROPE TO U.S. FOR 30 DAYS

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump announced on Monday the United States would ban all travel from Europe for 30 days starting to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

“To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight,“ Trump said in an address to the nation.

He said Europe saw more cases because governments failed to stop travel from China, where the Covid-19 epidemic began.

— AFP

.