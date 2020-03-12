WILL PERAK SULTAN DO THE RIGHT THING & CALL FOR SNAP POLLS? 7 FORMER EXCOS TO MEET RULER TODAY – AFTER MB RESIGNS, TRIGGERING COLLAPSE OF STATE GOVT

IPOH: Seven former state executive councillors (excos) will pay a courtesy call on Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah tomorrow.

A source said the meeting is scheduled to be held at Istana Kinta here at 5pm. However the purpose of the meeting is not unknown.

The former excos are Datuk Seri Ir Mohamad Nizar Jamaluddin, Dr Abdul Aziz Bari, Howard Lee Chuan How, Tan Kar Hing, Wong May Ing, Datuk Asmuni Awi and A. Sivanesan.

Until today, Perak is without a menteri besar after Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu submitted his resignation letter to the sultan yesterday.

With his resignation, all 10 exco positions were revoked in accordance with the Perak Constitution.

On Monday, the Pakatan Harapan-led state government collapsed when Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) quit the coalition.

Folowing Ahmad Faizal’s resignation, Umno nominated its chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad, while Pas picked its state commissioner Razman Zakaria for the menteri besar position.

Bersatu meanwhile had nominated Ahmad Faizal.

Following the political realignment, the state legislative assembly will see Perikatan Nasional holding 32 state seats – Umno (25), Bersatu (four), Pas (three) and three independents. PH now has 24 seats – DAP (16), Amanah (5) and PKR (3).

NST

.