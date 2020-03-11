LAUGHING STOCK OR NOT, MUHYIDDIN – WITH CHIEF BETRAYER AZMIN BY HIS SIDE – VOWS ‘CLEAN GOVT OF HIGHEST INTEGRITY’, REFUSES TO CALL SNAP ELECTIONS – MULLS BRINGING BACK NAJIB’S GST
PUTRAJAYA― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin vowed today to maintain a clean Cabinet that will “eradicate” corruption and pledged to lead a government with the “highest integrity”.
Muhyiddin said fighting corruption will be the top priority for all members of the new administration, a message stressed at the first Cabinet meeting held this morning.
Muhyiddin: I don’t want snap elections
PUTRAJAYA— Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has snubbed calls for snap polls, saying he would rather lead the new government until the next general election, as questions remain over the legitimacy of Perikatan Nasional (PN) rule.
Muhyiddin appealed today for voters to give his administration a chance, asserting that the Cabinet he picked will strive to give its best, even as critics are sceptical that a predominantly Malay line-up can give fair representation.
Muhyiddin says will study calls to bring back GST
PUTRAJAYA, March 11 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin pledged today to consider calls to reinstate the unpopular Goods and Services Tax (GST), promising to review all tax systems as part of the new government’s effort to rein in living costs.
His response comes amid criticism against the Sales and Services Tax (SST) reintroduced under the Pakatan Harapan administration, which many felt had not lowered the prices of essential goods.
“GST, SST, we will look into it.”
