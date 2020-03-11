Malaysia’s New ‘Backdoor Government’ Might Work

Amidst accusations of a being a “backdoor government”, newly minted Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa said Parliament must eventually be dissolved in order to “open the front door” for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

Taking to social media this morning, he said the Umno-PAS Muakafat Nasional alliance had initially called for fresh polls in the midst of the political crisis, prior to supporting Muyhiddin Yassion as prime minister.

“After the damage left behind by Pakatan Harapan is managed and the Covid-19 outbreak abates, we hope the front door would be speedily be opened with Parliament being dissolved, as initially wanted by Muafakat Nasional.

“We leave it to the people, how far the rakyat wants to be in the same gang as DAP,” the Umno secretary-general posted on Twitter.

Annuar Musa @AnnuarMusa Masaalah dgn PH,mereka berada dlm SINDROM PENAFIAN DAN “BLAMING OTHERS”secara kekal.Mereka yg berebut jawatan,mereka yg letak jawatan,mereka yg terjun tingkap dari Pakatan tp mereka semacam wirid kononnya kjaan pintu belakang.Mereka tidak pernah sedar kesilapan mereka.. Annuar Musa @AnnuarMusa Setelah kerosakan yg di tinggalkan PH di uruskan dan wabak covid-19 reda kita harap pintu depan segera di buka dgn Parlimen di bubarkan,spt mana dari awal di mahukan oleh MUAFAKAT NASIONAL.Kita serah pada rakyat,sejauh mana rakyat mahu geng bersama DAP ini.. 117 Twitter Ads info and privacy 66 people are talking about this The two-year Harapan government collapsed after then prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned and Bersatu, led by Muhyiddin, and several PKR lawmakers led by deputy president Azmin Ali left the coalition.

Muafakat Nasional initially voiced their support for Mahathir to be re-appointed premier but later withdrew their support and called for snap polls after the latter proposed a non-partisan unity government instead.

They later teamed up with Muhyiddin’s faction to form PN and the Bersatu president was later named the eighth prime minister by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

This led to the new government being labelled by certain quarters, including Harapan, of being a “backdoor government”.

Meanwhile, Annuar today further accused Harapan of displaying “denial syndrome” by blaming others over their current return to opposition status. Harapan has been accusing PN of forsaking the mandate given by the voters during GE14 in 2018.

Annuar, meanwhile, is slated to clock in for his first day of work at the FT ministry in Putrajaya today. – MKINI

Malaysia’s New ‘Backdoor Government’ Might Work PM Muhyiddin cobbles together a pragmatic lineup, some crooks, some technocrats into an UMNO clone