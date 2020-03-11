ME THE CHIEF CONSPIRATOR? SURELY YOU MUST BE JOKING – NAJIB MOCKS BACK AT MAHATHIR IN SICKENING BLAME GAME – PERHAPS AIMED TO DEFECT ATTENTION FROM MUHYIDDIN’S LIMP CABINET: BUT NEITHER DR M OR NAJIB ARE TRUSTWORTHY POLITICIANS, BOTH STAND ACCUSED OF HAVING A HAND IN BERSATU-AZMIN-LED COUP

NAJIB Razak has laughed at Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s assertion that it was the former Umno leader who was the main conspirator in the Pakatan Harapan government’s collapse.

Najib, who posts frequently on Facebook, ridiculed the ousted prime minister’s claim.

“Am I able to bring down a government just by posting on Facebook every day? That’s dangerous.

“I’m waiting for PS5 to be released. When I play PS5, then even the United Nations will collapse,” Najib said in a post this morning.

Najib appeared to be referring to Dr Mahathir’s statement in a Sinar Harian interview , published today, in which the former PH leader accused the former BN chairman of masterminding the government’s downfall.

Dr Mahathir, in his first interview since resigning on February 24 amid a political crisis, said Najib was pushing the concept of a Malay-Muslim government in the last general election to gain Malay support.

But when PH won the 2018 election, Najib continued with the same tactic with PAS and also reached out to Bersatu, he said.

This, he said, led to PH component DAP being constantly demonised,

When Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin took the party out of PH, it was purportedly for the reason of building a stronger Malay-Muslim government with Umno and PAS, with the backing of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

In a separate Facebook post earlier today, Najib posted a screenshot of the Sinar Harian interview with Dr Mahathir.

“It seems I am the main cause of the PH government’s collapse. I didn’t even know this. But now I do.

“However, I don’t remember when I went out on the streets to topple the government. I mainly post on Facebook, and this can cause a government to fall?”

Najib has more than four million followers on Facebook.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.