IN JOHOR, MAN STRIPPED NAKED, DRAGGED TO THE STREETS & BEATEN – BUT LATER, 16-YEAR-OLD VICTIM SAYS ‘SORRY, LO. I DIDN’T REALIZE I SAID HE RAPED ME’

JOHOR BARU: At a karaoke bar in Johor Baru, a 16-year-old teenage girl was allegedly raped by a man who tempted her to another room, in a moment of privacy he had raped her.

The man was caught by the citizens at the karaoke bar who found out that he had allegedly raped a 16-year-old teenage girl. The man was forced to strip his clothes off and this lead him to plead for his life and even offered money in order to escape. The alleged rapist was dragged out onto the streets and video clips of this incident were shared all over social media. He was beaten up and glass bottles were smashed over his head.

However, not very long after the incident the rape victim released a video and apologised as the incident did not take place as described. The victim took to social media saying “ I just want to say sorry lo, maybe I didn’t realise I said that he raped me.”

THE SUN DAILY

