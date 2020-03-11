MUHYIDDIN CABINET TO DELIVER WHAT? PIZZA? BUT WHAT FLAVOUR – AND TO WHOM? THE MALAYS? MALAYSIANS? SAD TO SAY, EVEN AS MALAYSIANS PONDER – MAHATHIR CLOSES DOOR ON ‘NO CONFIDENCE VOTE’ – MUHYIDDIN GOVT LOOKS SET TO SURVIVE TILL GE15 – AND THAT’S THE MOST FRIGHTENING PART AS MALAYSIA MOVES FIRMLY BACK ON TRACK TO ‘FAILED STATE’ STATUS AGAIN

PRIME Minister Muhyiddin Yassin outdid himself for a government that has the slimmest majority in Malaysia. Of course, that point of a majority is arguable, too.

But outdid himself, Muhyiddin did. A cabinet of 31 members and 38 deputies – way bigger than Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s cabinet of 27 members and 26 deputies – despite the wafer-thin majority of 114 MPs.

“I want to form a cabinet that can provide the best service to the people, a cabinet that delivers,” he said yesterday when announcing his list.

But the bloated number of ministers and deputies shows the weakness of a prime minister who needs to keep everyone in his scratch coalition happy, from Umno to PAS to the rump Barisan Nasional and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Even the promised sprinkling of technocrats didn’t materialise because there were political considerations to be met. Two if you include the Kuala Lumpur mufti, Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

The rest are politicians, some who jumped after the 2018 general election, some who jumped out of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and some who have been jumping around for a while now.

The deputy prime minister’s post was also not filled because Muhyiddin had to appease Umno, which has the largest bloc of MPs in the Perikatan Nasional coalition.

Who does this cabinet serve or deliver to then?

Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz being sworn in as a senator today. The former CIMB Group CEO is in charge of finance. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Kamal Ariffin, March 10, 2020.

First, the parties that made it happen. The early rewards are posts for more than half of this new coalition, particularly 10 out of the 11 either sacked or left PKR followed by those who jumped from Umno to Bersatu.

And would you trust PAS politicians in the environment ministry? The party has ruled Kelantan since 1990 and oversaw hectares of jungles being cleaned out for logs or durian plantations – removing the home and livelihood of the Orang Asli.

Second, politicians who failed the smell test of integrity and without the stench of graft, such as Hishammuddin Hussein, who has yet to explain the purchase of army helicopters that never materialised or Annuar Musa during his time as Mara chairman when the government agency was embroiled in property scandals.

Third, the ones who argue that a multiracial government means token posts for the minorities in the country. Perhaps it is due to the parties in PN but is this Malaysia in 2020?

How will this government fare at a time when the last national budget was based on US$60 (RM254) a barrel at a time when oil prices are hovering above US$30?

How will this government face the downturn from the Covid-19 outbreak?

How will this government struggle past the scandals of 1Malaysia Development Bhd and rest with ministers who kept silent when it happened?

The reality is no one expects anything from a government that they did not elect. Malaysia is now a country with a prime minister appeasing his allies who got him the job, not the people who want a government that can deliver. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Muhyiddin cabinet to deliver what, to whom exactly?

We now know what the first Muhyiddin Yassin government of ministers and their underlings looks like. We now know the first Muhyiddin cabinet, and thus ‘government’ is not to herald the ‘Ketuanan Melayu’ agenda but to continue from where it was left off before the 2018 elections.

But what will the Muhyiddin cabinet do? What can they do? When will they do it? Will it be done right away or after a honeymoon period of public and private gloating of their self-importance, as is usually the case in Malaysia’s hedonistic politics?

The Muhyiddin regime’s problems are glaring. Given the composition of his cabinet, it reinforces the question of its credibility, including most if not all of its ministers and their deputies. It does not preclude Muhyiddin. Despite being tapped by the country’s king, he has no public mandate to rule. And the make-up of his cabinet double-downs the point that the Muhyiddin regime has zero legitimacy.

Regardless of who now sits in his cabinet, Muhyiddin still has zero credibility for the way in which he has become the eighth prime minister. As such he has zero legitimacy from the most important mob in Malaysia – the voters, and citizens in general.

Muhyiddin might revel now, as will his new cabinet appointees. But they’re nobody until three things happen at once:

1. Call parliament to an emergency sitting for a show of hands for Muhyiddin, to check that he enjoys majority confidence from the people’s political representatives.

2. Better still: call snap elections for the public to decide by which regime they want to be governed.

3. For obvious reasons (i) compel a full and unvarnished declaration of the financial assets to the moment of each cabinet minister and their underlings, including their wives (ii) that these are checkable by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and others such as the Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism, and (iii) that these disclosures are not given exclusively and in secret to Muhyiddin alone but placed in a public register and updated regularly by an independent body.

The obvious reason is that a ‘government’ of Malaysia, of any political flavour, and its so-called officers, including its vast mono-ethnic bureaucracy, cannot be trusted. It hasn’t been trusted for six decades and there’s no earthly or godly reason to believe one now. It can’t be trusted after Malaysia’s long history of the religion of corruption and cronyism, and specifically after the trickeries that began in February in full public view.

Monkeyshines that – in the midst of an impending economic and medical crisis – has now saddled the people with the backdoor regime led by Muhyiddin who, quite simply, connived, deceived and betrayed the then ruling Pakatan Harapan regime of which he was a high-ranking member.

Largely mono-ethnic cabinet

Here’s another problem which also goes to the heart of the values of trustworthiness and legitimacy. Muhyiddin’s cabinet is 70 large, compared to Harapan’s 51 including deputy ministers. Three points:

One, clearly the fattened cabinet is Muhyiddin rewarding people for their loyalty; i.e. he has bought their support so he and his lowly Bersatu will survive.

Two: Muhyiddin has bought succour from the one party that can undo him utterly – Umno. That’s not to say it can’t or won’t happen. Ignore PAS and Azmin Ali’s band of cads: they simply don’t have the clout that they pretend otherwise.

Three: Muhyiddin’s 70-big cabinet is effectively mono-ethnic. Almost all are Malay-Muslims. The Borneons in the cabinet hold peripheral posts. GPS of Sarawak, which has cabinet representation, alone can severely rock the Muhyiddin boat but it is Umno against whom he has got to watch his back.

Incidentally, there’s one Chinese who holds transport, as usual, and one Indian who as usual holds the labour portfolio, that goes by the fancy name of human resources. The last two amount to the old fare – political tokenism. But let MCA’s Wee Ka Siong keep deluding himself of his self-majesty.

Fact is that the Muhyiddin regime is similar to the pre-2018 Umno-BN regime led by Najib Razak. Najib, who faces dozens of indictments for corruption, larceny and abuse of power, along with his wife and other immoral Umno-ists, had paid lip service, with Muhyiddin’s tacit support, to the 46 percent of the people of Malaysia who are not Malays and not Muslims and who his regime routinely treated with malicious racial disparagement as second-class citizens.

It also magnifies that Muhyiddin can’t have been serious when he said in the last 10 days that he would govern for “all Malaysians”. He cannot now be trusted on his word that his almost exclusively Malay-Muslim cabinet and bureaucracy will “deliver … for all Malaysians”. It’s the old canard. The oath of office he took on March 1 is worthless, amounting to total farce and a grand lie.

In picking his mono-ethnic cabinet, he’s ensuring he gets the Malay-Muslim majority popular vote. But his first order of business won’t be to guarantee he leads multiracial Malaysia towards its newest banal vision of ‘shared prosperity’ by 2030. It’ll be to harden the protection and advancement of sectorial Malay-Muslim interests and those of his business cronies.

Cash to remain king

Muhyiddin will do what every other regime since 1969 has done: to further embed patron-client relations. He likes to boast he’s a traditional Malay. But the contradiction here is that he will allow cash to remain king.

And with that, he’ll consolidate Malay patronage power structures and institutions. This does not mean direct benefits to all Malays because Muhyiddin, like Mahathir Mohamad and his one-time protégé Najib, will peddle Malay class politics.

None of this should surprise anybody in Malaysia or abroad. The country has been unashamedly rooted in racist politics and policies since independence in 1957, if not since 1946. That was when Umno was founded, not on democratic values but racist predilection that, together with venality, has been religiously pursued to stand as its core principles.

It shouldn’t also surprise either when viewed in the context of Muhyiddin’s 2010 remark: “I am a Malay first…,” he said. “But being Malay does not mean that you are not Malaysian.”

Hold on: Which comes first? Because being Malay and being Malaysian are two different cattle of fish. Have been since at least 1969. Moreover, can anyone distinguish Muhyiddin from his apparent Bersatu-ism from his old Umno-ism?

It’s misleading to suggest Malaysia has taken a turn to right-wing politics after Harapan’s implosion three weeks ago. The country’s politics has been right wing for 63 years apart, arguably, for the 22 months of the Harapan regime. But even then, the politics were superficially moderate.

Underlying Mahathir’s and Anwar Ibrahim’s contesting ideologies was the Malay heartland. Underlying Muhyiddin’s is wholly the same. Unity is just an Orwellian politically convenient slogan. Nothing of substance, real or intellectual, can be expected to change under Muhyiddin. You can bet your life on it.

And what’s to say the Muhyiddin regime will last 22 months? MKINI

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

