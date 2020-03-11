‘NAJIB THE MAIN CONSPIRATOR BEHIND COUP’ – MAHATHIR MAKES SHOCKING CLAIM: BUT IS IT TO COVER UP FOR HIMSELF, MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN? SO LONG AS MAHATHIR IS NOT PM, IF NAJIB & CO ESCAPE THEIR CORRUPTION CHARGES – HE WILL CLAIM HE IS NOT TO BLAME – YET IT WAS HIS DELIBERATE RESIGNATION AS PM THAT TOPPLED THE HARAPAN GOVT & PAVED WAY FOR THE COUP
KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Conspiracy theories remain over who specifically caused the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan administration but Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has offered up a culprit who had not been visibly involved in the crisis.
In an interview with Sinar Harian, the former prime minister said the true mastermind was his immediate predecessor, Datuk Seri Najib Razak.
“That is why he tried so long but his approach was not effective and ultimately failed, so we won.”
“All of a sudden, the losers are now considered winners, and those who won are said to have lost,” he said in apparent reference to the general election result.
“So, whose conspiracy is this? Is it mine? What reason do I have to conspire when I was already the prime minister?” he added.
Dr Mahathir also rejected suggestions that he triggered the crisis as he had not been prepared to step aside for a successor, saying he would have had no problem doing so at the right time.
Coincidentally, Najib posted a message on Twitter today that appeared to mock Dr Mahathir’s chances of removing Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyididn Yassin via a motion of no-confidence.
The former Umno president listed six MPS who previously pledged support for Dr Mahathir but who were now either in the Muhyiddin administration or have rescinded their support.
PH leaders previously asserted that the crisis was motivated by Umno leaders trying to escape convictions for their various corruption charges.
Umno leaders with ongoing cases against them include Najib, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor.
Najib’s wife and stepson, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz, are also on trial for corruption and money laundering.
Dr Mahathir resigned unexpectedly in February to trigger a political crisis that brought down the PH administration and culminated in Muhyiddin’s appointment as the new PM heading the new Perikatan Nasional government.
MALAY MAIL
