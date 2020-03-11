‘BLUE SKIES & EVERYTHING NICE’ AGAIN FOR NAJIB & ROSMAH: IN YOUR FACE DR M, NAJIB MOCKS EX-PM ON TWITTER – ‘114 MINUS 6 = 108, NOT ENOUGH FOR SIMPLE MAJORITY’
KUALA LUMPUR — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s move to co-opt four lawmakers who purportedly supported Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has erased Pakatan Harapan’s claim to a simple majority in Parliament, Datuk Seri Najib Razak asserted.
Najib said this was compounded by two MPs who have denied they still supported Dr Mahathir to be the PM, referring to Datuk Seri Richard Riot and Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal.
The prime minister announced his Cabinet list on Monday, which included Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili.
The coalition has conceded indirectly to Najib’s assertion, with PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil saying the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission should investigate MPs brought into the Muhyiddin administration but who previously pledged for Dr Mahathir.
Dr Mahathir resigned unexpectedly in February to trigger a political crisis that brought down the PH administration and culminated in Muhyiddin’s appointment as the new PM heading the new Perikatan Nasional government.
MALAY MAIL
