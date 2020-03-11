MAHATHIR’S ‘SANDIWARA’ BUSTED! EX-PM NOW AS GOOD AS THROWS HIS SUPPORT BEHIND MUHYIDDIN’S CABINET AMID ‘RECONCILIATION’ TALK – NO LONGER KEEN ON ‘NO CONFIDENCE’ VOTE – ‘MUHYIDDIN CAN LAST UNTIL THE GENERAL ELECTION’
KUALA LUMPUR — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has conceded Pakatan Harapan’s chances of pushing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.
In an interview with Sinar Harian, he said his successor now appeared to have enough support from federal lawmakers to remain in the post.
“I found that some of my supporters have been made ministers, so they switched sides,” he said in the interview.
Dr Mahathir repeated his allegation that Muhyiddin was enticing his supporters to defect.
“Of course when he offers for them to be ministers, people find it hard to decline. I cannot offer them anything.”
PH had previously planned to contest Muhyiddin’s support in Parliament but the March 9 meeting has since been postponed to May 18.
PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil also suggested before that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission should investigate MPs brought into the Muhyiddin administration but who previously pledged for Dr Mahathir.
Dr Mahathir resigned unexpectedly in February to trigger a political crisis that brought down the PH administration and culminated in Muhyiddin’s appointment as the new PM heading the new Perikatan Nasional government.
