WILL PERAK SULTAN DO THE RIGHT THING & CALL FOR SNAP POLLS – AMID CONTROVERSY OVER ‘BACKDOOR’ FEDERAL GOVT: PERAK MB RESIGNS TO PAVE WAY FOR SULTAN TO DECIDE WHETHER TO RETAIN HIM – AFTER BERSATU, UMNO & PAS AGREE TO FORM NEW STATE GOVT

IPOH — Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu tendered his resignation as the mentri besar of Perak today, following yesterday’s announcement that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Umno and PAS have agreed to jointly form a new state government.

Ahmad Faizal said he submitted his resignation letter to Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah during his audience today at the Istana Kinta here.

“I have submitted the resignation letter to the Perak Sultan and it’s up to the Sultan whether he wants to accept my resignation or not,” he told reporters when met outside the Istana.

“I also have informed Sultan about the termination of all the state executive committee chairmen with immediate effect,” he added. -MALAY MAIL

Perak MB seeks audience with Sultan to form new Perikatan government

IPOH, March 10 — Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu arrived at Istana Kinta here to seek audience with Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.

Ahmad Faizal was seen entering the Main Gate of the Istana at 9.10am with his grey Toyota Camry.

Perak Umno chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad arrived five minutes later.

Yesterday, Ahmad Faizal announced that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Umno and PAS have agreed to join forces to form a new state government.

The Perak Bersatu chairman also announced that former PKR Kuala Kurau assemblyman Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamhari and independent assemblyman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi have joined the party.

“With this, the PN coalition in Perak now has a total of 32 seats in the state legislative assembly, which consist of 25 Umno assemblymen, four Bersatu assemblymen and three PAS assemblymen.

“The number of seats is sufficient to form a new state government,” he said.

The PN bloc is also strengthened by the defections of two DAP assemblymen and one Amanah assemblyman.

Paul Yong Choo Kiong (DAP-Tronoh), A. Sivasubraniam (DAP-Buntong) and Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim (Amanah-Titi Serong) all said they were resigning to become Independents backing Ahmad Faizal.

Meanwhile, Tourism Perak distributed umbrellas and buns for the media practitioners who gathered at the palace as early as 8.30am to get the latest updates on the current political situation.

Tents were also set up by the Ipoh City Council outside the palace for media.

A heavy presence of police was also seen at the Istana to control the traffic. – MALAY MAIL

