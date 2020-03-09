COVID-19 GETS MORE SCARY – DIRECTOR OF AMBANK UNIT INFECTED WITH ‘KILLER’ VIRUS

KUALA LUMPUR: The AmBank Group has revealed that a non-executive director at one of its subsidiaries has tested positive as being infected with the Covid-19 coronavirus.

It said preliminary checks showed that the director, who was not named, had not been in contact with any staff and had not visited any of the group’s premises for the past 10 days.

The executive director is currently receiving medical attention at a government hospital, the group added.

“The Ministry of Health is undertaking contact tracing to determine those that have been in contact with the director,” the group said.

Staff members who were in contact with the director in the past 14 days have been placed on self-quarantine and would undergo medical examinations.

“Our business and operations remain unaffected,” the group said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

