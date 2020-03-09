TOO WEAK NOW TO EVEN APPOINT DPM, MUHYIDDIN GOES FOR 4 SENIOR MINISTERS INSTEAD: BUT FOR HOW LONG CAN HE KEEP ‘WOLVES’ ZAHID, NAJIB & HADI AT BAY?

PUTRAJAYA,— Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin eschewed naming a deputy prime minister today, choosing instead to appoint four “senior ministers” to advise him in his duties.

They are: former PKR leader Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as Minister of International Trade and Industry, Umno’s Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as Defence Minister, Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof as Works Minister, and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Mohd Radzi Md Jidin as Education Minister.

Meanwhile, CIMB Group chief executive Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz will be appointed as senator to be the Minister of Finance.

No such senior minister was appointed from Islamist party PAS, who is part of the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition together with Bersatu and Barisan Nasional.

“These senior ministers will help me do my tasks as prime minister, including chairing the Cabinet meeting during my absence in the country,” Muhyiddin said in his speech here.

“With these senior ministers, there is no need at this time to appoint one deputy prime minister.”

Previously, it was speculated that Umno’s Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein may take up that post.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has also been speculated to at least share the deputy post with another MP from Umno.

Muhyiddin today expressed hope that those appointed into his Cabinet would be able to deliver the best and most efficient level of service to the people.

Muhyiddin said those appointed into ministerial positions were chosen to realise his vision of forming a Cabinet that is competent, people driven, transparent and with integrity, focused on delivering effective services, while maintaining a solid structure system.

