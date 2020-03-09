UMNO & PAS THE LOSERS – MUHYIDDIN’S LIMP BERSATU & ITS NEWLY RECRUITED AZMIN CARTEL GET LION’S SHARE OF POSTS IN CABINET WITH NO DPM

BERSATU will become the largest party bloc in Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s cabinet, with 10 MPs set to take up ministerial positions and a further 13 selected for deputy minister spots.

Added to the prime minister’s seat, Bersatu has 11 portfolios. This is more than double the party’s influence when it was in Pakatan Harapan.

In the 2018 cabinet, the prime minister was a Bersatu MP, as were five ministers.

Muhyiddin’s party, which has 36 MPs, also took two out of the four senior minister positions he had made available.

The party also took the more important posts such as economy and special functions (under the Prime Minister’s Department); women, family and community development; home affairs; agriculture; rural development; communications and multimedia; and housing and local government.

Among those in Bersatu who benefited from supporting Muhyiddin were Azmin and Zuraida Kamaruddin, who were the former PKR deputy and vice presidents until two weeks ago.

Azmin is one of the four senior ministers while Zuraida will continue to head the Ministry of Housing and Local Government.

Aside from Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Rashid Hasnon, all the other seven rebel PKR MPs who followed Azmin into Bersatu were elevated.

Segamat MP Santhara Kumar was made deputy Federal Territories minister while Nibong Tebal MP Mansor Othman will be the new deputy higher education minister.

Sarawakians Ali Biju and Jonathan Yassin were made deputy ministers in energy and natural resources, and home affairs, respectively, while Sabah’s Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin was made deputy minister for primary industries.

Long time Azmin ally Kamaruddin Jaafar is the new deputy minister for foreign affairs.

Yet, the biggest reward went to former Pakatan Harapan chief secretary Saifuddin Abdullah who is now the communications and multimedia minister.

Saifuddin, who quit Umno to join PKR only to quit again for Bersatu, was the former foreign affairs minister.

The Umno MPs who jumped to Bersatu were also rewarded as Mustapa Mohamed is now a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for economy, while Hamzah Zainuddin is the new home minister.

Former deputy speaker Ronald Kiandee, who joined Bersatu from Umno last year, also earned a promotion to agriculture minister, while Abd Latiff Ahmad is now the rural development minister.

Among the original Bersatu ministers, Redzuan Yusoff and Rina Harun were retained as ministers, while Radzi Jidin was promoted to senior minister (education).

Meanwhile, Umno, which has 39 MPs, only has one senior minister and eight ministers.

Umno vice president and Bera MP Ismail Sabri Yaakob becomes minister of defence.

Umno will take responsibility for the Federal Territories, higher education, energy and natural resources, health, foreign affairs, science and technology, national unity, and youth and sports ministries.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak and its new partners PAS, who both have 18 MPs each, have four and three ministerial positions respectively.

GPS has one senior minister’s post (works), and will head domestic trade and consumer affairs, entrepreneur development, and tourism.

PAS, meanwhile, has taken legal affairs and parliament (under the Prime Minister’s Dept), environment, and primary industries.

Bersatu has 13 deputy ministers, compared to Umno’s eight and PAS’s five. GPS has four, while MCA has three.

Muhyiddin’s first cabinet, announced today, has 32 ministers and 38 deputy ministers.

Muhyiddin’s full cabinet lineup

This is Muhyiddin Yassin’s full cabinet line-up, sorted in alphabetical order.

  • Prime Minister: Muhyiddin Yassin (Bersatu)
  • Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law):
    Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS)
    Deputy:     Eddin Syazlee Shith (Bersatu)
  • Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religion):
    Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri
    Deputy:     Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (PAS)
  • Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions):
    Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof (Bersatu)
    Deputy:     Mastura Yazid (Umno)
  • Agriculture and Food Industry:
    Ronald Kiandee (Bersatu)
    Deputies: Ahmad Hamzah and Che Abdullah Mat Nawi (Umno)
  • Agro entreprenuer and commodities:
    Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali (PAS)
    Deputies: Wee Jeck Seng (MCA) and Willie Mongin (Bersatu)
  • Communications and Multimedia:
    Saifuddin Abdullah (Bersatu)
    Deputy: Zahidi Zainul Abidin (Umno)
  • Defence: Ismail Sabri Yaakob (Umno)
    Deputy: Ikhmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (Bersatu)
  • Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs): Maximus Johnity Ongkili (PBS)
    Deputy: Hanifah Hajar Taib (GPS)
  • Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs:
    Alexander Nanta Linggi (GPS)
    Deputy: Rosol Wahid (Bersatu)
  • Economic Affairs: Mustapa Mohamed (Bersatu)
    Deputy: Arthur Joseph Kurup (PBRS)
  • Education: Mohd Radzi Md Jidin (Bersatu)
    Deputies: Dr Mah Hang Soon and Muslimin Yahaya (MCA)
  • Energy and Natural Resources: Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (Umno)
    Deputy: Ali Biju (Bersatu)
  • Entrepreneur and Co-operative Development: Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (GPS)
    Deputy: Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (Bersatu)
  • Environment: Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (PAS)
    Deputy: Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad (Umno)
  • Federal Territories: Annuar Musa (Umno)
    Deputy: Santhara Kumar (Bersatu)
  • Finance: TengkuZafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz
    Deputy: Abd Rahim Bakeri and Mohd Shahar Abdullah (Umno)
  • Foreign Affairs: Hishammuddin Hussein (Umno)
    Deputy: Kamaruddin Jaffar (Bersatu)
  • Health: Dr Adham Baba (Umno)
    Deputy: Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali (Bersatu), Aaron Ago Dagang (GPS)
  • Higher Education: Noraini Ahmad (Umno)
    Deputy: Mansor Othman (Bersatu)
  • Home: Hamzah Zainuddin (Bersatu)
    Deputies: Ismail Mohamed Said (Umno) and Jonathan Yassin (Bersatu)
  • Housing and Local Development: Zuraida Kamaruddin (Bersatu)
    Deputy: Ismail Abd Mutalib (Umno)
  • Human Resources: M Saravanan (MIC)
    Deputy: Awang Hashim (PAS)
  • International Trade and Industry: Azmin Ali (Bersatu)
    Deputy: Lim Ban Hong (MCA)
  • National Unity: Halimah Mohamed Sadique (Umno)
    Deputy: Tiong King Sing (GPS)
  • Rural Development: Abd Latiff Ahmad (Bersatu)
    Deputies: Abdul Rahman Mohamad (Umno) and Henry Sum Agong (GPS)
  • Science, Technology and Innovation: Khairy Jamaluddin (Umno)
    Deputy: Ahmad Amzad Hashim (PAS)
  • Tourism, Arts and Culture: Nancy Shukri (GPS)
    Deputy: Jeffrey Kitingan (STAR)
  • Transport: Wee Ka Siong (MCA)
    Deputy: Hasbi Habibollah (GPS)
  • Women, Community and Family Development:
    Rina Mohd Harun (Bersatu)
    Deputy: Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PAS)
  • Works: Fadillah Yusof (GPS)
    Deputy: Shahruddin Md Salleh (Bersatu)
  • Youth and Sports: Reezal Merican Naina Merican (Umno)
    Deputy: Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (Bersatu)

