ELEMENTARY, DEAR ANWAR! MAHATHIR KEEPS ATTACKING YOU TO UNDERMINE PAKATAN – ‘RACIST’ DR M IS NO BETTER THAN A ‘DOUBLE AGENT’ & FOR SURE, HE PREFERS MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN’S BACKDOOR GOVT TO BE IN POWER RATHER THAN PKR, DAP & AMANAH

Anwar Ibrahim revisited the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government and what transpired after during a talk with supporters at his residence in Bukit Segambut last night.

The PKR president also questioned the need to keep criticising him, which is believed to be aimed at former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Anwar said there have been numerous claims as to who is to be blamed for what happened, one of which was that he was clamouring for the top post.

“All of you know the agreement (transition of power between Mahathir and Anwar) was made in 2018. Everybody signed it. It was not honoured but I did not complain and continued to be patient.

“Then there were some friends who suggested that if possible, I be appointed as the deputy prime minister. (Mahathir replied) ‘cannot’. Nevermind, we continued.

“So why keep criticising me? (Nak kutuk saya lagi buat apa?),” he added.

Yesterday, Mahathir said Anwar had proposed that he be appointed as the number two if the nonagenarian succeeded in forming a new government.

Mahathir said this happened during a meeting where Harapan was prepared to support him again to prevent Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin from forming a new ruling coalition.

However, the former premier said he rejected this proposal and insisted that Anwar’s wife Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail become his second in command as before.

Mahathir also claimed that he was told that Anwar was more skilled at politicking than governing.

Meanwhile, Anwar, during his talk last night, noted how Mahathir’s resignation as prime minister on Feb 24 appeared to be half-hearted.

“When Mahathir resigned, it came as a shock.

“But immediately, he took it back as interim prime minister. When he resigned, we were sad. But it looks like the resignation tak sungguh-sungguh, just sementara (temporary).

“We said nevermind, for political stability and the continuation of the struggle, we support (Mahathir),” he added.

However, the PKR president said when Mahathir became interim prime minister, he suggested a new system of governance where he could appoint anyone he fancied while political parties and their leaders would have a role in the decision-making process.

“So at the time, I mentioned, how can this be. Our system is based on voting and discussions.

“He (Mahathir) said ‘no need’ because everyone supported him, Umno, PKR, PAS, Amamah, Bersatu, DAP as well as Sabah and Sarawak parties supported him.

“So if everyone supported him, it means we have to follow him. We supported him but it does not mean we can set aside the reform agenda and discussions…,” he added.

When Mahathir revealed his plan for a unity government, Anwar said PAS and Umno withdrew their support for him and called for a general election instead.

“When Umno and PAS declined to support Mahathir, we asked him to chair the Harapan meeting that night but he did not want to, saying he is no longer the chairperson of Harapan.

“So in that situation, we were forced to revert back to the original candidate (for the prime minister’s post) which is me,” he added.

During an event in Kedah over the weekend, Mahathir had said if Harapan had nominated him instead of Anwar as their prime minister candidate, he would not have lost in the final count.

“They named Anwar as their candidate and because of this I lost. I could not get the majority. Anwar also did not get the majority,” he added.

mkini

.