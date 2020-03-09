BOMBSHELL – ROSMAH’S AIDE RIZAL, WHO USED TO PRAISE HER TO THE SKIES, PLACED UNDER WITNESS PROTECTION PROGRAMME – EVEN AS AZAM BAKI REPLACES LATHEEFA, ONCE AZMIN’S CHIEF BARKING DOG, AS NEW MACC CHIEF
KUALA LUMPUR — Datuk Seri Azam Baki has been appointed as the new head of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the Prime Minister’s Department announced today.
The PMD said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has consented to Azam’s appointment and to Latheefa Koya’s resignation from the post.
Latheefa submitted her resignation last week, following in the footsteps of Tan Sri Tommy Thomas who departed as the attorney general shortly after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad stepped down as the prime minister.
Former Rosmah aide Rizal Mansor says now in witness protection
KUALA LUMPUR — Datuk Rizal Mansor disclosed today that he has been placed under witness protection, after he arrived at Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s trial via a backdoor to the courtroom.
According to The Edge Markets, Rizal made the revelation after Rosmah’s lawyers pointed out to High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan that the former aide had entered via an entrance typically reserved for court workers.
He was later fully acquitted and the prosecution said they would apply for him to be a witness against his former employer.
