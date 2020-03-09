BOMBSHELL – ROSMAH’S AIDE RIZAL, WHO USED TO PRAISE HER TO THE SKIES, PLACED UNDER WITNESS PROTECTION PROGRAMME – EVEN AS AZAM BAKI REPLACES LATHEEFA, ONCE AZMIN’S CHIEF BARKING DOG, AS NEW MACC CHIEF

KUALA LUMPUR — Datuk Seri Azam Baki has been appointed as the new head of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the Prime Minister’s Department announced today.

The PMD said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has consented to Azam’s appointment and to Latheefa Koya’s resignation from the post.

“The government greatly thanks Latheefa Beebi Koya for her service to the nation throughout the time she held the post of MACC chief commissioner,” the PMD said in a statement.

Latheefa submitted her resignation last week, following in the footsteps of Tan Sri Tommy Thomas who departed as the attorney general shortly after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad stepped down as the prime minister.