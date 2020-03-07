ZAHID AS GOOD AS ADMITS HE’S TOO ‘UNCLEAN’ TO JOIN MUHYIDDIN’S ‘LAUGHING STOCK’ GOVT – WHICH TILL NOW UNABLE TO FORM CABINET OR CONVENE PARLIAMENT: UMNO CHIEF BACKS DOWN FROM DEMANDING DPM POST – TO PAVE WAY FOR MUHYIDDIN TO BREAK IMPASSE – WHILE GPS RAISES EYEBROWS BY AGREEING TO ACCEPT FEDERAL POSTS BUT WITH CONDITIONS

UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said he will not join the new cabinet, ending speculation about his role in the first Perikatan Nasional government.

Zahid said he had conveyed his intentions to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The former deputy prime minister announced his decision today at a meeting at an Umno Bahagian Bagan Datuk meeting today.

“I am sure the prime minister has his criteria in picking people who can assist him in his cabinet.

“As the Barisan Nasional chairman and Umno president I have decided not to offer myself for any cabinet position.

“I pray to Allah that he will guide the prime minister to protect the Perikatan Nasional government, and make Malaysia peaceful and safe country,” he was quoted as saying in an Astro Awani report today.

The Bagan Datuk MP told his supporters his decision was final.

Zahid joining the cabinet came under scrutiny because of the charge sheet levelled against him.

He is facing 47 charges – 12 for criminal breach of trust (CBT), eight for corruption and 27 for money laundering – involving tens of millions of ringgit in funds belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

Zahid this week dismissed the widespread perception that his ongoing corruption trial will be dropped following a power shift in the government.

He had vowed to fight on in court to clear his name.

The Umno president said he wants to clear his name by going through a full trial without asking the prosecution to drop the charge, after his case was adjourned for a day on Monday.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had also come under pressure after he had pledged to appoint a cabinet made up of clean individuals.

“My government will prioritise efforts to raise integrity and good governance.

“This includes efforts to combat corruption, abuse of power and stepping up enforcement and tightening of laws,” said Muhyiddin in his inaugural speech as prime minister on Tuesday.

GPS agrees to join Muhyiddin’s cabinet

GABUNGAN Parti Sarawak has accepted an invitation to be part of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s yet to be formed federal cabinet.

Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg, however, said its acceptance is conditional on the fact that the federal government will have to be known as “Perikatan Nasional plus GPS”.

He said the name is to reflect the state’s ruling coalition’s position that it is not part of Perikatan Nasional.

The chief minister had previously said that the GPS coalition of four Sarawak parties are a separate entity from Perikatan.

Abang Johari did not elaborate on how many positions in the cabinet were offered to GPS, and said an announcement on the cabinet line-up could be due in “two to three days”.

In the post supreme council meeting press conference for Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) in Petrajaya this afternoon, Abang Johari said he received the invitation for GPS to be part of the cabinet on Thursday.

The chief minister gave two reasons why the Sarawak coalition agreed to Muhyiddin’s invitation.

He said with a representation in the cabinet, GPS will be in a better position be a voice for the people of Sarawak.

“They will voice the aspirations of Sarawakians in policy decisions.”

An absence from the federal cabinet, he added, would leave the state in the dark on Putrajaya’s policy decision process, particularly decisions that could affect the state’s interests.

Secondly, he said, Sarawak cabinet ministers will also be in the position to pursue the highly contentious Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), as well as tinder hot issues like keeping Petronas in check and to force the company to abide by state laws.

He was referring to the legal challenge the national oil company is mounting not to pay the state sales tax on petroleum products, which came into force at the start of the year.

“If we are not in the cabinet, we cannot voice these problems officially,” he said, adding cabinet positions on offer were at the discretion of the prime minister.

“It’s his prerogative. He’s a very experienced statesman. He knows our position.”

