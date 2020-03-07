‘HADI EITHER A SIMPLETON OR UNPRINCIPLED’ – SAD TO SAY, ‘DISHONEST, FAKE SCHOLAR’ PAS CHIEF IS BOTH!

Veterans’ group Patriot has taken PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang to task for his contention that those pushing for a vote of no confidence against newly-appointed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin do not trust the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong.

“This reveals two distinctive characteristics of him. He is either a simpleton, ignorant of the UK Westminster construct of our parliamentary monarchy system; or one who is unprincipled and trying to mislead the rural masses so as to capture their political support,” said Patriot president Brigadier-General (Rtd) Mohamed Arshad Raji in a statement today.

The Patriot chief went on to say that either way Hadi (photo) was unfit to be deputy prime minister – “if that is what he is secretly yearning for”.

“Patriot has stated previously that the new prime minister and the newly formed coalition, Perikatan Nasional, must prove their legitimacy in Parliament,” he said.

Patriot said that the Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah had adjudged that Muhyiddin had the most support during the recent political turmoil.

Hence, testing for majority support with a vote of confidence (or defeating the no-confidence vote) at the quickest possible time, is the best way forward, Mohamed Arshad said.

“Calling for a no-confidence vote does not imply any distrust towards the Agong. In fact, it upholds democratic principles and even strengthens the institutions of government.

“Hadi was not honest and mischievous when he suggested as such. He is parochially selective in interpreting society norms in his own way without deeper thoughts.

“He is no scholar, but no doubt a shrewd politician,” said Arshad, adding that Patriot stood against politicians capitalising on ethno-religious sentiment.

