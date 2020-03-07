‘SILLY’ OR NOT, MUHYIDDIN IS DESPERATE TO FORM CABINET: BACKDOOR GOVT PM TO IGNORE HIS OWN PLEDGE, ADVICE FROM COLLEAGUE & RAM THROUGH APPOINTMENT OF CRIMINALLY-CHARGED UMNO WARLORDS LIKE ‘RM2 MILLION IS POCKET MONEY TO ME’ KU NAN

PRIME Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s first test will come in his selection of cabinet members and whether he can stay true to his promise not to include MPs who are facing trial for corruption, political observers said.

And even if cabinet candidates are not on trial, the case of former minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor and his wealth of more than RM900 million will make it hard to dispel the notion that clean people can be found amongst Umno and PAS lawmakers.

“Muhyiddin has made it clear in his inaugural speech that his team will consist of people with high integrity and have capability to deliver,” said Rais Husin, who is a Bersatu supreme council member.

Rais was responding to a question on whether Muhyiddin’s first cabinet will include Umno MPs such as Tengku Adnan, the Putrajaya rep, who is currently facing a corruption trial.

Transparency International (Malaysia) (TI-M) president Muhammad Mohan said it is unlikely Tengku Adnan, who is former federal territories minister, will be picked.

“No, given his ongoing court cases. Also his unexplained wealth will be investigated by MACC as the assets he holds are shocking.

“So it will be silly for the PM to include such politicians into his cabinet,” said Muhammad.

It was reported yesterday that Tengku Adnan had assets worth up to RM938 million in 2001.

The 69-year-old is currently facing trial for accepting RM2 million from businessman Chai Kin Kong in 2016.

Tengku Adnan lost his cool in court when pressed by the deputy public prosecutor on his wealth, and also made the remarks that RM2 million was like “pocket money” to him.

He also testified that the RM2 million was not for his own benefit but a political donation for Umno.

The former Umno secretary-general is among several party leaders currently facing trial for corruption and abuse of power, the most high-profile among them being Najib Razak and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who are also sitting MPs.

Najib has defended Tengku Adnan’s wealth as legitimate, saying it was made during the 1990s from shares he held in various companies.

Asset declaration a must

To anti-graft watchdog Cynthia Gabriel, however, this is all the more reason for asset declaration by MPs and cabinet members to be made mandatory.

The executive director of the Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4 Centre) said Tengku Adnan is the perfect example on why asset declaration is necessary.

“Muhyiddin chose to chase the lust of power knowing very well how corrupt Umno leaders are,” said Gabriel.

Muhyiddin should insist on continuing the practice of asset declaration if he wants to have a clean government, TI-M’s Muhammad added.

“He should if that is what he meant by having a clean government, clean politicians and eradicate corruption. Civil society groups will continue to urge the government to make all politicians declare their assets.”

Rais said the MP asset declaration policy, introduced by Pakatan Harapan, was a good practice.

“There is no harm when good practices introduced by the previous administration are followed, including asset declaration. The focus, however, must remain on delivering what people want,” said Rais.

Muhyiddin was appointed the 8th prime minister on March 1 following a week of political turmoil that was sparked when he pulled Bersatu out of PH, triggering the collapse of the 21-month old federal government.

Following the collapse of PH, Muhyiddin was supported by Barisan Nasional, PAS, a faction of former PKR members led by its former deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and several Borneo MPs to replace Bersatu chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

Muhyiddin, who was sacked by Umno in 2016, founded Bersatu together with Dr Mahathir to oust BN in the 2018 elections but decided to partner the ousted party to form a back-door government.

The 72-year-old is expected to announce his new cabinet soon but will be hard-pressed on whether he will include graft-tainted leaders such as Umno president Zahid and Tengku Adnan.

