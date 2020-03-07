SHOCK CLAIM – ‘AGONG REJECTED ANWAR BECAUSE 60 OF THE MORE THAN 100 MPs BACKING HIM AS PM WERE NON-MALAYS & ONLY 40 MALAYS’: IF TRUE, IS THIS CONSTITUTIONAL? YET ‘FLYING CAR MINISTER’ REDZUAN & ‘KLEPTOCRATIC PM’ NAJIB RUSH TO BASH KHALID SAMAD WITHOUT CHECKING – FALLING BACK ON RACISM & THREATS TO GAG AMANAH MAN

PETALING JAYA: A former Cabinet minister aligned to the Perikatan Nasional government has hit out at Amanah communications chief Khalid Samad over remarks he said bordered on questioning the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s credibility.

Redzuan Yusof said Khalid’s remarks at a recent ceramah in the aftermath of Muhyiddin Yassin being sworn in as prime minister also insinuated that the palace had practised racial favouritism.

“Who is Khalid to question the constitution?” Redzuan, the former entrepreneur development minister said.

“He should not be casting doubts on the credibility of the Agong. Khalid Samad should apologise,” he told FMT.

Khalid in a video clip making the rounds on social media claimed that Pakatan Harapan, which had nominated Anwar Ibrahim to lead the next government, had the numbers needed.

“But the Agong was not confident, why? Because out of more than 100 MPs, only 40 were Malay and non-Malays numbered more than 60,” he said during a ceramah last Thursday.

It was earlier reported that some two-thirds of MPs backing PH were non-Malays.

At the time PH nominated Anwar as prime minister, the coalition had at least 92 MPs from DAP, PKR and Amanah. Out of these, 59 were non-Muslims, while only 33 were Malays/Muslims.

Redzuan said Muhyiddin had more than enough statutory declarations in his favour before meeting the Agong.

Khalid’s remarks also drew criticism from former prime minister Najib Razak, who said the former federal territories minister was being “irresponsible”.

“It can incite non-Malays to hate the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.”

