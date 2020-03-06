TORN IN NAJIB’S FLESH, 1MDB WHISTLEBLOWER JUSTO JETS BACK TO SWITZERLAND: WHY HANG AROUND & END UP LIKE ALTANTUYA OR KEVIN MORAIS – AS CROOKS IN UMNO RETURN TO POWER

PETALING JAYA: Swiss whistleblower Xavier Andre Justo and his family have resettled in Switzerland following the political turmoil that saw the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

“We as a family have suffered a lot and I couldn’t take the risk of making the people I love the most suffer again in case things went wrong.

“We are now back and safe in Switzerland but our hearts and souls are with all of you.

“We are fully convinced that Malaysia will wake up soon with a democratic government duly elected, ” he posted on Facebook Thrusday (March 5).

At one point as the the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal unfolded, the former employee of PetroSaudi was arrested and imprisoned in Thailand for alleged blackmail of the energy company.

PetroSaudi accused him of having stolen the data that revealed corruption involving the 1MDB fund to the tune of US$4.5bil (RM18.5bil).

Justo claimed that he was given the information by an IT engineer.

He then gave the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) “important” files said to be related to the alleged culprits from PetroSaudi International in the 1MDB scandal.