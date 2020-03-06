‘DAP, LA,’ – THE DEPTH OF TREACHERY, GREED & DISHONESTY OF MUHYIDDIN & HIS GANG CRAZED FOR CABINET POSTS EXPOSED – EVEN AS GUAN ENG WILLING TO SACRIFICE DESPITE DAP HOLDING THE MOST SEATS – ‘EVEN IF I MYSELF DO NOT BECOME FINANCE MINISTER, IT’S OK’

PETALING JAYA: Amanah’s Khalid Samad has claimed that PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin approached Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders to be part of his future Cabinet under the Perikatan Nasional government.

Speaking at a PH ceramah in Hulu Kelang on Wednesday, Khalid, the former federal territories minister, claimed that Muhyiddin’s request was snubbed by his former Cabinet colleagues.

“But no one (former ministers) wanted to accept,” said the Amanah communications chief.

He further claimed that he had sent a text message to Muhyiddin, telling him that he had betrayed PH by taking PPBM out of the coalition and joining forces with Umno and PAS.

Khalid said he told Muhyiddin that he could also betray Perikatan Nasional. “Tan Sri (Muhyiddin) you have betrayed PH, now you should betray Perikatan Nasional, then it’s fair. Tan Sri bring PPBM back into PH,” Khalid said.

Khalid claimed that in his reply, Muhyiddin said: “DAP la”.

He also said DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng had been prepared to cut down on the number of DAP leaders in the Cabinet during his meeting with Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Lim, when negotiating with Tun (Mahathir), said ‘it’s okay, if the Malays are so angry with DAP, we can reduce the number of ministerial positions for DAP, even if I myself do not become finance minister, it’s okay’,” said Khalid

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

