UNABLE TO FORM CABINET, UNABLE TO CONVENE PARLIAMENT – WHAT SORT OF ROLE MODEL ‘MALAY FIRST’ PM IS MUHYIDDIN TO HIS COMMUNITY?

ONE of the enduring stabilities that comes from democratic governance is the ability of the prime minister to command the support of the majority in parliament. Such stability would translate into confidence of investors and the international community on the government’s ability to preserve continuity or change the current economic policies, besides commitment to international treaties.

It is obvious that such confidence of stability is not forthcoming from the current Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin who has deliberately avoided a confidence vote in parliament. Through media reports it said that the sitting has been postponed from March 9 to May 18.

This portrays a back-door government that lacks the foundational principles of stability due to its very nature of formation, was by the game of thrones and number games that do not stand the scrutiny of principles. Furthermore, if the composition of cabinet does not meet certain demands and political leverage for certain parties like Umno and PAS it would ultimately scuttle the whole Perikatan Nasional coalition. A general election could be called that would certainly benefit Umno and PAS. I believe the newly minted prime minister is aware of these challenges.

One has to take into consideration the confident relationship between parliament and government for political stability. Taking a look at other countries such as the UK constitution it clearly states that the Government must be able to command the confidence of the House of Commons. This convention governs both the appointment and resignation of prime ministers. As a recent Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee Report put it: The fact that the government of the day must retain the confidence of the House of Commons is the constitutional principle which determines the relationship between parliament and government. The government’s authority to govern is dependent on maintaining the confidence of the House of Commons. This principle remains fundamental to the system of parliamentary democracy. The committee echoed the cabinet manual, which states that the ability of a government to command the confidence of the elected House of Commons is central to its authority to govern. It is tested by votes on a motion of confidence, or no confidence.

This assertion is in line with our own Malaysian parliamentary system of governance that gives legitimacy to the government in power.

Therefore, it’s time that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin initiates an emergency parliamentary sitting to test his support among the MPs. It will project integrity and transparency of the coalition besides cementing a relationship between the government and parliament. By continuing to delay the parliamentary sitting the prime minister has placed the nation into ambiguity that would result in lack of confidence among the rakyat, besides affecting the confidence of investors, especially in the current depressing economic conditions.

*Ronald Benjamin is secretary at Association for Community and Dialogue.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.